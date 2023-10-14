Influencer Uses Hypnosis To Become A Better Bimbo

Videos by OutKick

If you thought being the best bimbo you can be is all physical, with the extreme boob jobs and cosmetic procedures, you’d be wrong. There’s a mental aspect to being your best bimbo, and if you’re serious about making your way to the top you, won’t neglect it.

Sapphire Saint, a small town girl from Idaho who moved to Los Angeles, has raked up thousands of dollars worth of plastic surgery. But she also uses hypnosis to become a better bimbo.

“So when I do hypnosis there will be like a script that I will record myself and then I listen to it for 30 days straight and then that’s supposed to make it be permanent in your head,” she said during an appearance on Truly. “I believe the hypnosis does help me become a better bimbo.”

Sapphire’s pursuit of becoming a better bimbo started when her mom suggested they get boob jobs together as a mother and daughter “bonding experience.”

Her wannabe Hugh Hefner husband shelled out the cash for that boob job, the first of six that she’s had so far. She said, “My ex-husband paid for one boob job and then with my allowance I got, which is like $15,000 a month, I paid for my own fillers and stuff.”

That sounds like he paid for the follow-up procedures as well. To be fair, I don’t know where the allowance money came from. Maybe that’s coming in from her latest “male companion,” a married man that Sapphire met on a sugar daddy website.

This lucky gentleman is lined up to pay for the most recent bimbofication procedures she has scheduled for this month. She’s getting a lipo 360 and four of her ribs removed.

Sapphire Saint Has Some More Work To Do As Her Bimbo Transformation Continues

Having ridiculously sized boobs is nothing without also having an extremely small waist. Everyone knows this. That’s what makes the rib removal procedure necessary.

Sapphire’s bimbo look gets her a lot of stares, but she admits that she used to get hit on more prior to her transformation. But she doesn’t care about that or any negative comments on social media.

She’s not going under the knife for them. She said, “I want people to know that I look this way because I want to and not because I was unhappy with the way I looked before.”

Marrying old men and “dating” sugar daddies doesn’t seem to be the path to starting a family and that’s just fine with her. Sapphire had no interest in having kids.

Obviously her focus at the moment is on becoming the best bimbo she can be. Although, she wouldn’t mind being a trophy wife someday.

You can argue all you want about why someone wants to go through this process. But you can’t argue that her implementation of hypnosis isn’t helping her be the best bimbo she can. The evidence is pretty solid on that.