Influencer Says She Got Revenge On A Cheating Ex-Boyfriend By Hooking Up With His Sister

Lola Mason is an influencer and content creator you really don’t want to cross. While some sit around feeling sorry for themselves, she plot her revenge. And when she plots her revenge she doesn’t play around.

An ex-boyfriend of hers found this out firsthand when he cheated on her. Lola, who is also known as MamaPlugs, was a teen mom who found success on OnlyFans and has used that to fuel a car collection and set her kids up for life.

Before all of her success she was living the life of a struggling teen mom trying to make ends meet. That’s all changed and now she’s using social media to build an empire centered around her adult content.

Part of being an influencer these days is connecting with followers. Lola’s growing bank account doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have time for interaction. Like others she engages through question and answer sessions.

During a recent Q&A session with her followers, she was asked if she had ever cheated. The fan wrote, “Have you ever cheated, you gotta be honest lol.”

While the answer is technically yes, Lola revealed there was more to the story than simply deciding to hookup with someone while in a relationship with someone else.

Lola Mason Knows Content And Revenge

Lola says she slept with an ex-boyfriend’s sister, but only after she caught him in bed with a friend of hers. She replied to the question, “I banged my exes sister when I found him in bed with my close friend when I was a teenager. Does that count?”

Now that’s some payback. Additionally, it’s a warning to anyone who might think about cheating on her in the future. She’s going to one up whoever you cheat with.

You sleep with a close friend, she’s going after a family member. And for maximum results it can be a male or female. Who knows what happens if you hookup with a member of her family?