Influencer Katie Sigmond Stops By, Former Miss Hooters Gianna Tulio Is Enjoying Summer & Derrick Lewis Put On A Show At UFC 291

What a night of fights

Boxing proved once again on Saturday night that the sport can still put on a big time event. Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. stepped into the ring at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to take on Terence “Bud” Crawford for the Undisputed Welterweight Championship.

The highly anticipated matchup turned into a one-sided affair with Crawford putting on a dominating performance. He dropped Spence three times leading to a ninth-round TKO.

BUD CRAWFORD KNOCKS OUT SPENCE IN THE NINTH pic.twitter.com/WeA45GsOhU — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 30, 2023

With the win Crawford became the undisputed welterweight world champion. His record improved to 40-0 with 31 knockouts and he joined Claressa Shields as the only two boxers to clinch back-to-back undisputed crowns in two different weight classes.

Looking back, the fight was over before Crawford ever stepped into the ring. He walked out to “Lose Yourself” by Eminem with Eminem. If you pull this move you have to win the fight.

Otherwise it’s just a corny introduction. Winning changes everything, including this introduction to slightly less corny.

Over in Salt Lake City the UFC put on a night of fights

UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah was headlined by a rematch between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier with the “Baddest Motherf*cker” title on the line. That fight ended in impressive fashion, but it wasn’t the only fight that did.

A head kick knockout during the prelims by Roman Kopylov foreshadowed the ending of the main event and dropped his opponent Claudio Ribeiro like a ton of bricks. A courtesy hammer fist landed before the referee jumped in.

Listen to this kick.

As impressive as that head kick was it doesn’t hold a candle to the performance put on by heavyweight Derrick Lewis. He opened his fight against Marcos Rogerio de Lima with a flying knee.

After dropping his opponent with the knee, Lewis put an end to the fight with some punishment on the ground. The fight was over a little more than 30 seconds after it started.

Lewis, however, had more entertaining of the Salt Lake crowd to do. He dropped his shorts in the middle of the octagon and celebrated.

DERRICK LEWIS



WHAT JUST HAPPENED



pic.twitter.com/zxhD6rOVLL — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) July 30, 2023

Lewis didn’t leave the octagon without giving another incredible post-fight interview from inside the octagon. He revealed that the flying knee was not planned prior to the fight and that his junk still has a mind of its own.

That’s enough entertainment for one night, but UFC 291 was not finished. The rematch between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier had another head kick knockout waiting.

The two met back in 2018 with Poirier taking home a TKO win. Things on Saturday night ended differently this time around. Gaethje ended the night with a big time head kick that knocked Poirier out and landed him the BMF title.

Justin gaethje knocks down Dustin poirer with a head kick to win BMF title pic.twitter.com/s1PlmTUVb6 — viral vids (@nishi_duke) July 30, 2023

JUSTIN GAETHJE KO's POIRIER BY HEAD KICK 😱



WE HAVE A NEW BMF #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/eUunAPoHnO — UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023

In other news, this happened

A Japanese man apparently really wanted to be a dog. So he did what anyone in his situation would do. He spent a bunch of money for a realistic dog costume.

Obviously having a costume and not using it would be pointless. So he had to hit the streets with it on to try it out. Here’s the man going on his first walk as a dog.

A Japanese man, known only as Toco, spent $16K on a realistic rough collie costume to fulfill his dream of becoming a dog.



His identity remains anonymous, even to friends and coworkers.pic.twitter.com/9sfdph3Kb5 — BoreCure (@CureBore) July 28, 2023

Who needs flying cars when there are realistic dog costumes for humans to be made? Wait until people dress up as other people’s emotional support animals.

It’s only a matter of time before that starts happening, if it hasn’t already.

Numbers from :

Last 2 games for Bobby Witt Jr. of the @Royals:



9 RBI

8 hits

4 extra-base hits

2 home runs

1 grand slam

1 stolen base



Since RBI became an official stat in 1920, only one other MLB player has put up all of those numbers over a 2-game span: Willie Mays (May 12-13, 1958). pic.twitter.com/KkWJ8BzXwB — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 30, 2023

