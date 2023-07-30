Influencer Katie Sigmond Stops By, Former Miss Hooters Gianna Tulio Is Enjoying Summer & Derrick Lewis Put On A Show At UFC 291

Videos by OutKick
What a night of fights
Boxing proved once again on Saturday night that the sport can still put on a big time event. Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. stepped into the ring at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to take on Terence “Bud” Crawford for the Undisputed Welterweight Championship.
The highly anticipated matchup turned into a one-sided affair with Crawford putting on a dominating performance. He dropped Spence three times leading to a ninth-round TKO.
With the win Crawford became the undisputed welterweight world champion. His record improved to 40-0 with 31 knockouts and he joined Claressa Shields as the only two boxers to clinch back-to-back undisputed crowns in two different weight classes.
Looking back, the fight was over before Crawford ever stepped into the ring. He walked out to “Lose Yourself” by Eminem with Eminem. If you pull this move you have to win the fight.
Otherwise it’s just a corny introduction. Winning changes everything, including this introduction to slightly less corny.
Over in Salt Lake City the UFC put on a night of fights
UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah was headlined by a rematch between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier with the “Baddest Motherf*cker” title on the line. That fight ended in impressive fashion, but it wasn’t the only fight that did.
A head kick knockout during the prelims by Roman Kopylov foreshadowed the ending of the main event and dropped his opponent Claudio Ribeiro like a ton of bricks. A courtesy hammer fist landed before the referee jumped in.
Listen to this kick.
As impressive as that head kick was it doesn’t hold a candle to the performance put on by heavyweight Derrick Lewis. He opened his fight against Marcos Rogerio de Lima with a flying knee.
After dropping his opponent with the knee, Lewis put an end to the fight with some punishment on the ground. The fight was over a little more than 30 seconds after it started.
Lewis, however, had more entertaining of the Salt Lake crowd to do. He dropped his shorts in the middle of the octagon and celebrated.
Lewis didn’t leave the octagon without giving another incredible post-fight interview from inside the octagon. He revealed that the flying knee was not planned prior to the fight and that his junk still has a mind of its own.
That’s enough entertainment for one night, but UFC 291 was not finished. The rematch between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier had another head kick knockout waiting.
The two met back in 2018 with Poirier taking home a TKO win. Things on Saturday night ended differently this time around. Gaethje ended the night with a big time head kick that knocked Poirier out and landed him the BMF title.
In other news, this happened
A Japanese man apparently really wanted to be a dog. So he did what anyone in his situation would do. He spent a bunch of money for a realistic dog costume.
Obviously having a costume and not using it would be pointless. So he had to hit the streets with it on to try it out. Here’s the man going on his first walk as a dog.
Who needs flying cars when there are realistic dog costumes for humans to be made? Wait until people dress up as other people’s emotional support animals.
It’s only a matter of time before that starts happening, if it hasn’t already.
As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on Twitter or if you prefer to send your love via email you can do so at sean.joseph@outkick.com.