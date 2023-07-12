Influencer Says Her Former Elementary School Teacher Slid Into Her DMs To Let Her Know That He Subscribes To Her Content

Videos by OutKick

Brazilian influencer and content creator, Babi Palomas, took her talents to OnlyFans a couple of years ago. Since doing so she’s racked up thousands of likes and made her way into the top 1.2% on the exclusive content platform.

She has a large subscriber base to thank for all of that success. A subscriber base that Babi recently discovered includes one of her former elementary school teachers.

The 24-year-old who is putting her Business Administration degree to good use by making content got her start on Instagram, where she’s collected more than 107k followers. She eventually jumped over to OnlyFans and leaned into her content.

That’s when one of her former teachers decided to slide into her DMs on Instagram. The teacher informed Babi that he was one of her subscribers.

Naturally, she doesn’t mind having one of her former teachers hand over his hard-earned money for her content. Why would she? A customer is a customer, even in the world of content.

Although, Babi did admit she was surprised by the teacher being on the platform.

“I was surprised by him being on there, but it wasn’t something that bothered me,” Babi said. “Many people subscribe to my sexy content, and it’s just one more person.”

It turns out the teacher is a big fan. She exchanged some messages with him and he praised her content and admitted that he enjoyed getting to know this side of her.

Babi added that she’s not trying to hide her content from anyone. So if you know her, and you want to see more of her, the door is wide open. She’s more than happy to have you part ways with your money in order to view her content. In fact, she’s almost inviting it now.

“Everyone is free to do what they want, my profile is public and I don’t hide from anyone,” she said. “Nothing more normal than someone who knows me being curious to see more of me.”

Teachers jumping on OnlyFans has become a two way street. You have those who turn to it for a little extra walking around money and those who are shelling out cash on the content of former students.

This is the vision Al Gore had when he invented the internet.