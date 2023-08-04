IndyCar Driver Devlin DeFrancesco Unveils Ric Flair Livery For Music City Grand Prix

Videos by OutKick

Andretti Autosport’s Devlin DeFrancesco will be wheeling around the streets of Nashville with the legendary Ric Flair gracing his sidepods.

The 23-year-old Canadian, who pilots the No. 29 Honda in the NTT IndyCar series, showed off a special livery for the Music City Grand Prix featuring the wrestling legend,

Flair’s Wooooo Energy Drink is sponsoring DeFrancesco’s ride for the race. Personally, I like it way more than DeFrancesco’s usual pink and blue colors (which I still like a lot). That’s just a great unique look for one of the bigger dates on the IndyCar calendar.

DeFrancesco hasn’t had the best season and it looks like his seat could be in jeopardy. We’re nearing the end of his sophomore season and his best finish is 12th.

But, hey, where better to get things on track than Nashville with Nature Boy himself gracing the side of your hot rod?

IndyCar’s Final Year Of Current Music City Grand Prix Circuit Layout

This will be the final year the Music City Grand Prix uses the current circuit which debuted in 2021. There were huge flaws with it that drivers have pointed out over the years, but I always like how it functioned sort of like an American version of Formula 1’s Baku City Circuit.

The first sector is 90-degree corners, the second sector is twistier than a good episode of The Twilight Zone, while the third sector across is all about straight-line-speed, friend.

Sure, there were some logistical headaches, but I liked the setup challenge for a series that is essentially a spec series aside from the engines.

The new layout which debuts next year will have a blast across the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, but on the other side, it won’t be quite as tight as the current layout which looked as if they took the last few corners in Monaco and moved the walls in. Instead, there’s going to be a tight hairpin (which is also kind of Monaco-esque).

Perhaps most importantly, the new circuit will include parts of tourist-heavy Broadway. That’s great for IndyCar, which treats the Nashville race as one of the series‘ “destination races.” It will also serve as the 2024 season finale.

Plus, I can’t wait to see how many bachelorette parties have their plans ruined by the IndyCar sessions.

