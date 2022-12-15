Indoor Masks, Which Do Absolutely Nothing, Coming To Philadelphia Schools To Fight ‘Tripledemic’

In case you thought the COVID mask stupidity would end in the year 2023 – nearly THREE YEARS after the pandemic started – don’t worry.

Despite a mountain of evidence that says masking doesn’t work, never worked and will never work, schools in Philadelphia will ring in the new year by wearing masks inside buildings for two weeks after they return from winter break.

The measure, of course, is a “proactive” one, according to superintendent Tony Watlington.

Of course his name is Tony. Just sounds like a COVID-crazy person name.

Anyway, big Tony said putting face-diapers on kids – literally the least susceptible age-group to COVID – would prevent the virus from spreading since “many of us will be involved in quite a few social gatherings over the next few weeks.”

Have to mask the kids up to save the world, says Philadelphia superintendent. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Philadelphia schools fight COVID with masks, which do absolutely nothing

My God. They really won’t ever stop, will they? Thank God I live in Florida. Seriously, I simply cannot say that enough times throughout the day.

But wait … there’s more!

Not only will the kiddos #MaskUp, but the school district – behind Tony’s heroic leadership – is also providing families with free at-home tests, which apparently still exist? Again, I live in sane-country, so I don’t know.

All of this, of course, is to help flatten the curve from the “tripledemic” that’s currently going around, which includes respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and COVID-19.

Last I checked, two of those things existed – and spread – loooooong before COVID-19 ever did, and I don’t recall masking once before 2020.

But hey, it’s called following the #science.

Thank you to Tony, and to the great city of Philadelphia, for once again leading the way on this fight.