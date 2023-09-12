Indianapolis Colts Promote Their ‘NFL Mascot of the Year’ Win, One Of The Few 2023 Victories The Team Will Have

Videos by OutKick

The Indianapolis Colts are in for a long season. They have a rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, and a first-time head coach, Shane Steichen. Their star running back, Jonathan Taylor, is on the PUP list with his Colts future much in flux.

The Colts dropped a Week 1 contest at home against AFC South rival Jacksonville. The Jaguars didn’t play particularly well, but still managed to win the game by double-digits.

Fear not, though, Colts fans! Your mascot, Blue, is the 2023 NFL Mascot of the Year! And he’s a three-time winner!

Big congrats to @blue on winning the 2023 NFL Mascot of the Year! 3 time winner, so well deserved!!👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wvFeQ4UGuS — Kalen Jackson (@KalenIJackson) September 12, 2023

Indianapolis Colts mascot is the best in the NFL, apparently

I have to be perfectly honest: I’m not sure what the criteria is for “NFL Mascot of the Year.” And, apparently, this happened back in April.

But the Colts re-posted it Tuesday, probably trying to wash the stink off the team’s first loss of the year. The first of many, probably.

Indianapolis Colts mascot Blue brings the game ball onto the field during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on August 19, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to the team’s website, “It is the third Mascot of the Year award Blue has won since he was introduced in 2006. Blue received his first Mascot of the Year award in 2016 and his second in 2019. The award is voted on by the NFL mascots at the NFL Mascot Summit each year and given to the mascot who achieved the highest success overall.”

Personally, I think this clip alone makes him worthy of winning the award every year:

Thinking of the time the Indianapolis Colts mascot had a GRUDGE against a kid pic.twitter.com/7810B4548J — #FreeAdequateEmily (@ImprisonedEmily) September 12, 2023

Enjoy the victory, Colts fans! It’s going to be one of the few in what figures to be a very, very long season in Indianapolis.