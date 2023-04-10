Indiana Pacers Play Sticky Prank On Rookie Bennedict Mathurin

Videos by OutKick

It’s been a great season to be Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin. Until now.

Boasting an impressive rookie campaign this season, Mathurin — picked sixth overall in last year’s draft — has quickly gained the support of his Pacers teammates.

After Mathurin’s final game of his rookie year — which was, as expected, an exceptional showcase — his teammates threw him a wrap party. And by that, we mean encasing the rookie’s car in clear wrap.

Pacers big man Myles Turner posted a video of the baffled Mathurin on his Instagram Story.

WATCH:

last day as the rookie.



the vets had Bennedict Mathurin's car plastic wrapped when we got back from New York.😳😂 pic.twitter.com/s3Pd4GO1iL — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 10, 2023

The hazing is certainly not as harsh as Shaquille O’Neal’s bullying tactics back in the day, but it was a memorable way to end the year for Mathurin.

In Sunday’s win over the New York Knicks, Mathurin scored 26 points and tallied six assists and three rebounds.

Mathurin averaged 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds this year. The 6-foot-6 swingman has been a sharpshooter from deep and averaged nearly 20 points leading up to December.

Playing behind first-overall-pick Paolo Banchero’s All-Star level season, Mathurin will likely miss out on the Rookie of the Year award; still, Mathurin’s bound to be a notable name in this league.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)