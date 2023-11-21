Depressing Video Shows Shockingly Low Attendance At Indiana/Michigan State Game

Videos by OutKick

People didn’t seem too interested in watching Indiana and Michigan State play this past Saturday.

The Spartans beat the Hoosiers 24-21 in an early afternoon battle between two of the worst. teams in the Big Ten.

Neither can get bowl eligible and there was nothing to play for. That was enough to give people an excuse to not show up.

Not many people showed up for the Indiana/Michigan State game. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a viral video shared by Mason Williams, the stadium was practically empty 20 minutes before kickoff on senior day.

Give it a watch below, and send your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It’s an absolutely brutal look for Indiana fans.

Just got a text from my dad, who’s in Bloomington today. As seniors are announced w/ 20 minutes or so to kickoff, this is the current attendance at Memorial Stadium. #iufb pic.twitter.com/j5gSSYnEYX — Mason Williams (@mvsonwilliams) November 18, 2023

Indiana/Michigan State draws terrible attendance.

What makes this situation even funnier (or sadder depending on your perspective) is ESPN reported the official attendance at Memorial Stadium was 40,666. That number, if accurate, means the stadium was 77% full.

Does that stadium look 77% full to you? Check out the photo below. You can clearly see the stands in the background, and there are massive chunks that are 100% empty.

You want us to believe the stadium was 77% full? Maybe in one section, but not the whole thing!

Attendance for the Michigan State/Indiana was pathetically low. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nothing breaks the heart more than seeing an empty football stadium on a Saturday in the fall. That’s the exact opposite of what’s supposed to happen.

Stadiums should be packed full of rabid fans with a nice beer buzz cheering on their team. That’s just not what happened Saturday in Bloomington.

I guess that’s what happens when two terrible Big Ten teams meet on the field in November.

Not many people appeared to show up to the Indiana/Michigan State game Saturday. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Next time, fans should show up and support the teams on the field, even if it’s a rough year. That’s certainly a much better look than a nearly empty stadium.