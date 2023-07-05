‘Indiana Jones’ Actress Claims She Demanded Changes Over ‘Problematic’ And ‘Offensive’ Script

Videos by OutKick

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” actress Shaunette Renée Wilson apparently demanded changes to the script.

The fifth and final “Indiana Jones” film with Harrison Ford premiered across the country last week, and while critics didn’t love it, fans have enjoyed the film.

However, the original script was not what ended up being shot with Wilson’s character Mason because she found it “offensive and a bit problematic.”

Shaunette Renée Wilson demanded “Indiana Jones” script changes.

“I was so jazzed. I was quite impressed by a lot of things, but I also had thoughts and wanted to make input about my character in particular. And the brilliance and wonder of James Mangold is his ability to collaborate, and he heard me out and he was very honest about it and took what I said and it was implemented in rewrites. That has been a wonderful part of this process — to actually be able to feel like you are integral and you have a point of view when it comes to what’s being written,” Wilson told Variety when explaining the role and working with director James Mangold.

While she didn’t get into specifics of what she didn’t like about the script, Wilson said it was the way she exited “Dial of Destiny” that was an issue.

“Well, I don’t want to spoil too much, but my character had a particular way of exiting the film. And initially I found it to be a little too offensive and a bit problematic, and I was like, ‘We probably don’t need to say these words or have it done this way, and this is something I’m uncomfortable with,'” she further told Variety.

Name specifics if you’re going to make this claim.

I saw “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” last Friday, and Wilson’s character Mason was such a minor character that I had to double check what happened to her. I didn’t even initially remember her outcome. That’s how minor and unimportant it is to the movie.

I won’t spoil it here, but it’s nothing that changes much about the movie.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” bombed with critics, but is a hit with fans. (Credit: Disney)

However, if you’re going to claim the original script was “problematic” and “offensive,” then name specifics. What could possibly have been offensive about the way a minor character exited the movie?

It’s a Disney movie. Disney doesn’t take risks. The studio plays it safe. It’s not HBO or FX. Disney doesn’t make edgy content.

That’s why this claim is a bit bizarre. If it was truly “too offensive and a bit problematic,” then let the fans know why.

By not giving specifics, it allows imaginations to run wild when the reality is almost certainly incredibly vanilla.

Shaunette Renee Wilson claims she demanded “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” script changes. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Again, it’s Disney. Without specifics, there’s no reason to believe the script was over the top. It’s “Indiana Jones” we’re talking about. Give specifics or don’t even make the claim.