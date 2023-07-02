Review Ratings Soar For New ‘Indiana Jones’ Movie As Fans Pour Into Theaters

Videos by OutKick

Fans love “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

After being plagued by terrible reviews and awful box office projections, the fifth and final Indy film with Harrison Ford opened across America this past Friday.

I was able to sneak away to catch it, and definitely felt it was much better than critics claimed after seeing advanced showings.

Did I think the movie needed to be made? No, but it was worth the price of admission, and as a huge Indiana Jones fan, I’m glad I saw it.

Well, it turns out a lot of fans loved it.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” ratings soar.

As of Sunday morning, the fifth “Indiana Jones” film has an 89% rating from fans on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics rating is sitting at 67%, which is a huge jump from where it was just a few weeks ago.

It appears that the fans love “Dial of Destiny” a hell of a lot more than the critics do. I can’t blame them. The critics made it seem like the movie was going to be hot garbage.

You’d think it was an awful movie from the critic reviews. Well, fans don’t give a damn what the critics think about “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

They purchased tickets, grabbed a tub of popcorn, took a seat and enjoyed watching Harrison Ford’s conclusion as the legendary character. It’s another great example of the disconnect between critics and regular fans.

Now, would I give it an 89% rating? No. Not even close, but I’m glad to see fans are enjoying it. It would have been terrible if Ford’s final time as Indy was hated by the people who have invested the most.

“Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” is Harrison Ford’s last time playing Indy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Let us know in the comments what your thoughts were on the film if you’ve already seen it. Clearly, the vast majority of fans have loved it.