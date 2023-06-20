Reviews For The New ‘Indiana Jones’ Continue To Be Terrible

Videos by OutKick

The outlook for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” isn’t getting better as more reviews roll in.

The fifth and final Indy film with Harrison Ford premieres across the country June 30, and expectations couldn’t be higher.

After all, this is Ford’s final time cracking the whip and wearing the iconic fedora.

Reviews have been really bad.

However, the film has been plagued by bad reviews and the expectation that it will disappoint at the box office.

Now, dozens more critic reviews have flooded in on Rotten Tomatoes and the numbers remain incredibly brutal.

As of Tuesday, the film is sitting at a horrific 57% rating after 83 reviews from critics. That’s not just bad. That’s the kind of movie that gets thrown in the trash and forgotten about as soon as it’s over.

Harrison Ford has appeared in five “Indiana Jones” movies. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

New “Indiana Jones” film might be a disaster.

As a huge fan of Indy and the four movies that are already out, these early reviews definitely don’t give any joy at all.

In fact, I’d say “Indiana Jones” fans are starting to recognize we might be staring down the barrel of a disaster waiting to happen once June 30 rolls around.

The reviews aren’t positive, box office expectations are very low and the situation is made even worse when you factor in the several hundred million dollar budget for the film.

Harrison Ford won’t play Indiana Jones again after “Dial of Destiny.” (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

Fans have been expecting an epic conclusion to Harrison Ford’s time as Indiana Jones. Instead, it appears the movie will likely be a dud.

For comparison on the reviews, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” has a 93% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. “The Last Crusade” has an 84% from critics, “Temple of Doom” has a 76% rating and “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” has a 77% rating on the movie site.

The numbers aren’t even close.

Will “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” be a dud? (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

There’s nothing worse in the entertainment world than getting your hopes up for a movie and being met with great disappointment. I truly hope that’s not the case here, but it’s definitely shaping up that way.