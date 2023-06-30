New ‘Indiana Jones’ Movie Tracking To Be Box Office Disaster

Videos by OutKick

“Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny” is not expected to be a smashing success at the box office.

The fifth and final Indiana Jones movie with Harrison Ford premiered with some Thursday showings, and it’s now open wide across the country as of Friday.

While it might be Ford’s final time as Indy, it doesn’t appear fans are too amped up to rush to theaters. The film’s Thursday night earnings are expected to fall between $6 million and $7.5 million once the numbers are finalized, according to Deadline.

While that by itself isn’t terrible, the weekend numbers aren’t expected to be impressive at all for a film of this size and scope.

Will the new “Indiana Jones” be a dud?

Deadline reported the three-day haul isn’t expected to surpass $65 million at 4,500 theaters across the country. For comparison, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” pulled in just north of $100 million during its initial three-day run in 2008.

Deadline speculates the disappointing box office numbers can be chalked up to terrible reviews and an aging audience.

Will “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” disappoint fans? (Credit: Disney)

“Dial of Destiny” also didn’t come cheap for Disney. The production cost is believed to be around $300 million, according to The Wrap.

That means the film earning just $65 million in its opening weekend wouldn’t just be bad. It would be an unmitigated disaster.

It would make Vinny’s “Aquaman” opening concerns in “Entourage” look like a picnic.

Fans want one last great film.

While there’s no guarantee Disney will stop making Indy films, there’s no question Harrison Ford will never appear in another one.

Fans want to send Harrison Ford out in style. After all, he’s been playing Indiana Jones for more than four decades.

The adventure-seeking archeologist is one of the most famous characters in TV history. Every great journey eventually comes to an end. All you can hope for is you go out on top. Unfortunately, it appears Harrison Ford’s final ride is shaping up to be a huge dud.

Harrison Ford won’t appear in more “Indiana Jones” films after “The Dial of Destiny.” (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

The good news for all of you is that I will be catching a showing later today and coming back with a full review. If it’s trash, you’ll know it soon enough. If it’s great, you’ll know that too. Let’s hope it’s great for the sake of the fans and the franchise.