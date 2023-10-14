Indiana WR Makes Insane Catch vs. Michigan Where His Head Was First Body Part To Land In-Bounds

Videos by OutKick

The Michigan Wolverines are pummeling the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon. The Hoosiers actually took the first lead of the game, scoring a touchdown late in the first quarter.

Indiana led 7-0 at the end of that first frame. Since then, though, Michigan has completely dismantled them.

The Wolverines scored 21 points in the second quarter and 17 points in the third quarter for a total of 38 unanswered points as the teams head into the final period.

But, that hasn’t stopped Indiana from giving everything they’ve got. Specifically, wide receiver Omar Cooper, Jr. put his body on the line to make an insane catch late in the third quarter to convert a long third down.

Indiana Hoosiers freshman wide receiver Omar Cooper made an absolutely insane catch against the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby threw high to Cooper, who leapt into the air to snatch the ball. Michigan defensive back Quinten Johnson broke towards Cooper and hit him while he was in the air.

Cooper completely flipped upside-down and landed directly on his head. Thanks to his head landing in-bounds, officials ruled that Cooper legally caught the ball in the field of play.

An extraordinary display of concentration and athletic ability by the freshman receiver.

How did Cooper Jr. hang onto this?! 😱@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/F3DLvNwbhu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Unfortunately for Cooper and Indiana, the offense later stalled on the drive and failed on fourth down, turning the ball back over to Michigan.

Michigan is poised to move to 7-0 on the season and continue its quest toward back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff.

Indiana is going to drop to 2-4 on the year, but at least they got a highlight-reel play out of freshman Cooper.

Clearly, they have a kid willing to put it all on the line for their program. In a game with very few positives for Indiana, Cooper’s catch definitely qualifies as the biggest bright spot.