Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson Was Shooting Daggers During The Big Ten Tournament

Videos by OutKick

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson definitely wouldn’t have had the happiest look on his face after watching his Hoosiers fall to the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Woodson’s squad ultimately lost to Penn State by a score of 77-73. However, long before the buzzer, Woodson was shooting some glares that would probably break shatter someone with even the toughest exterior.

It happened thanks to a shot clock violation late in the first half.

Mike Woodson was committed this stare. pic.twitter.com/L9YAVmnop7 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 11, 2023

How hard does your stare need to be before professional broadcasters think their feed crapped out on them?

As hard as that Mike Woodson stare, that’s how hard.

Highlight of the day was that Mike Woodson stare 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FowIdf3wB2 — Harles (@HarleyP23) March 11, 2023

Has so much been said with just a single look like that? If you were on the receiving end o that look you’d slink back to the Hoosiers bench and throw a towel over your head. Even if you didn’t play for the team and were just in the arena as a fan.

Woodson has dropped his share of steely stares over the years, but that one could be hung from the rafters at Assembly Hall.

With the win over Woodson’s Hoosiers, the Penn State Nittany Lions will meet Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament final

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle