Big Ten Tournament Tickets Are Cheaper Than A Candy Bar

People hoping to attend the Big Ten Tournament Thursday won’t have to spend much money at all.

The first game of the day in Chicago at the United Center is Michigan vs. Rutgers, and both teams are fighting for a tournament spot.

The matchup is a perfect example of everything we love about March. Yet, people don’t seem too interested.

Big Ten Tournament tickets are comically cheap.

People looking to attend Michigan/Rutgers and Ohio State/Iowa in the first session at the United Center can find tickets for just $1 on SeatGeek.

Yes, you read that correctly. You can attend a pair of B1G tourney games featuring three possible tournament teams for cheaper than a Snickers.

A Snickers at my local Safeway costs $1.79. It’s damn near twice as expensive as tickets to two B1G games this afternoon.

Why are tickets so cheap?

There doesn’t seem to be a great reason why ticket prices are comically low. Michigan and Iowa aren’t far from Chicago. Fans could easily hop in their cars and make the drive.

For $1, I would be at the Thursday slate in a heartbeat if Wisconsin was still playing. Unfortunately, Wisconsin lost a heartbreaker Wednesday to the Buckeyes. The season is most likely over (I refuse to acknowledge the NIT).

However, Ohio State fans can quickly get to Chicago and get in for cheaper than a Mountain Dew out of a vending machine.

Big Ten Tournament tickets are shockingly cheap. Tickets are selling for games Thursday for as little as $1. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Tickets do rise to $39 for the second session of the day starting tonight. If you’re looking for cheap basketball, the early slate is the way to go. How can you say no for $1? The answer is you can’t.