Incredibly Hypocritical New York City Promises to Send Migrants to Florida

Hypocrisy, thy name is New York.

Not content to bar young children from competing in athletics for the crime of remaining unvaccinated, New York City is doing its best to live down to the left’s reputation for ignoring their own stated beliefs.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending busloads of migrants from the Texas border to New York City and elsewhere in response to the federal government’s lack of interest in policing the border and enforcing the law.

Now the City’s Commissioner of Immigration Affairs, Manuel Castro, is going to send many of them to Florida because according to him, they want to go there.

Incredibly, according to the Daily Mail, Castro’s assertion is that many of the migrants want to be sent to Florida because of their “large community of Venezuelans.”

A group of migrants wait in line after arriving from Texas, outside Port Authority Bus Terminal to receive humanitarian assistance on August 10, 2022 in New York. – Texas has sent thousands of migrants from the border state into Washington, DC, New York City, and other areas. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Castro also claims that Florida is their “actual final destination:”

“We’re helping them get to their actual final destination. We’re doing our best. All states and all cities have a role to play here, not just New York and Chicago and other places.”

What’s incredible about this is how quickly the media turns depending on the political ideology of those involved.

Ron DeSantis just recently sent two planes full of migrants to the sanctuary of Martha’s Vineyard, where politicians proudly announce their intention to ignore the law and welcome immigrants:

For this, he’s been labeled a human trafficker or a human smuggler by many in the activist media class, and been accused of using people as political pawns to make a point.

And yet, there are crickets when Democrats in New York City want to do the exact same thing.

Mayor Eric Adams recently issued a hilarious statement deflecting his and his party’s hypocrisy by saying that they “never contemplated the bussing of thousands of people into New York City:

“In this new and unforeseen reality, where we expect thousands more to arrive every week going forward, the city’s system is nearing its breaking point. As a result, the city’s prior practices, which never contemplated the bussing of thousands of people into New York City, must be reassessed. While some may want to use these extraordinary circumstances as an opportunity to play an unproductive game of gotcha, we remain focused on supporting each of these individuals and families who need our city’s help.”

Well Mayor, it’s not a “game of gotcha,” it is quite literally “gotcha.”

New York City and other virtue signaling liberal run areas have purposefully said they are “sanctuary cities” for illegal immigrants where the laws of the United States don’t apply.

Remember the yard signs? “In this house we believe no human is illegal?”

Now that those far from the border are having to deal with the consequences of the policies they foist onto others, they’re panicking, lashing out angrily at others and saying that the largest city in the country’s “system is at its breaking point.”

Imagine what border towns in Texas are facing as tens of thousands of migrants cross the border into tiny cities. If New York City is unprepared for the huge influx of Biden-influenced illegal aliens, how could Del Rio, Texas cope?

But hypocrisy is part of the Democratic party platform these days, as evidenced by what we’re seeing now. When their policies are forced into the enclaves of the wealthy liberal elite, they completely fold.

Just like Martha’s Vineyard, who already bussed the 50 migrants off the island after just a few days.

The left doesn’t want to live with the consequences of their actions, they want you to.