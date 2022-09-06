Incredible Haul Of Sports Memorabilia Lands At New Auction

If you’re a memorabilia collector, you’ll want to take a gander at what Sotheby’s auction house is selling as part of their “Invictus” event.
The event is the largest sports memorabilia auction Sotheby’s has ever had, and some pieces connected to the biggest names in sports are available.
“We tried to pick a lot of things that spoke to really specific moments in time that we felt collectors would be interested in,” Sotheby’s Brahm Wachter told the New York Post.
There are a lot of tantalizing pieces of memorabilia many of them with some New York area flavor. A stick from Wayne Gretzky’s final NHL game, a 2-1 New York Rangers overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The auction house expects to make $125,000 on that single piece of lumber.
The auction will also feature a pair of Derek Jeter Air Jordans. There were only five pairs of these kicks and the auction house expects them to go for $30,000 to $50,000.
One of the most unique pieces in the collection is a baseball signed by Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson. The ball features a few more signatures, but those are the standouts. It can be yours for $15,000 to $20,000.
You Can Bid On Memorabilia From Some Of The Biggest Names In Sports
The auction will also sell off a pair of Serena Williams‘ sneakers, a pair of Rafael Nadal’s sneakers, Muhammad Ali’s kufi from the Thrilla in Manilla against Joe Frazier, and a Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey from the opening game of his final NBA season.
All of that — and more — is featured in part II of the Invictus event. The only item in part I (which is running at the same time) is Michael Jordan’s game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Final.
The 1998 season proved to be his last with the Chicago Bulls. The auction house expects the jersey to sell for millions of dollars.
The Invictus auction runs from September 6 through 14.
Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle