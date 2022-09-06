Incredible Haul Of Sports Memorabilia Lands At New Auction

If you’re a memorabilia collector, you’ll want to take a gander at what Sotheby’s auction house is selling as part of their “Invictus” event.

The event is the largest sports memorabilia auction Sotheby’s has ever had, and some pieces connected to the biggest names in sports are available.

“We tried to pick a lot of things that spoke to really specific moments in time that we felt collectors would be interested in,” Sotheby’s Brahm Wachter told the New York Post.

INVICTUS, a special two-part curated auction of some of the finest sports artifacts fresh to market—from the likes of Michael Jordan to Roger Federer to Wayne Gretzky and Muhammad Ali—is coming to Sotheby's New York.



Bidding opens 6 September: https://t.co/TKxvHwQkEE — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) August 25, 2022

There are a lot of tantalizing pieces of memorabilia many of them with some New York area flavor. A stick from Wayne Gretzky’s final NHL game, a 2-1 New York Rangers overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The auction house expects to make $125,000 on that single piece of lumber.

Wayne Gretzky’s signed game-used Hockey stick from his final career game could be yours for the right price. It’s featured in The Invictus sports auction which will be held from September 6-14. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The auction will also feature a pair of Derek Jeter Air Jordans. There were only five pairs of these kicks and the auction house expects them to go for $30,000 to $50,000.

One of the most unique pieces in the collection is a baseball signed by Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson. The ball features a few more signatures, but those are the standouts. It can be yours for $15,000 to $20,000.

Jackie Robinson and Babe Ruth’s signatures on the same baseball. would look pretty great on most people’s desks. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

You Can Bid On Memorabilia From Some Of The Biggest Names In Sports

The auction will also sell off a pair of Serena Williams‘ sneakers, a pair of Rafael Nadal’s sneakers, Muhammad Ali’s kufi from the Thrilla in Manilla against Joe Frazier, and a Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey from the opening game of his final NBA season.

All of that — and more — is featured in part II of the Invictus event. The only item in part I (which is running at the same time) is Michael Jordan’s game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Final.

The 1998 season proved to be his last with the Chicago Bulls. The auction house expects the jersey to sell for millions of dollars.

The Invictus auction runs from September 6 through 14.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle