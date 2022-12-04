Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. is not a household name, but he should be. The Cardinals signal-caller is lighting up the FCS.

Scott Jr., a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2016, has had quite the career. To say that he is a journeyman would be an understatement.

Out of high school, the Louisiana-native committed to LSU. He spent one year with the Bayou Bengals before transferring to East Mississippi Community College.

After one season with the Lions, Scott Jr. returned to the FBS level and transferred to Missouri. And then he left the SEC and transferred home to Nicholls State for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

With six years of college football under his belt, Scott Jr. decided that his career was not over yet. He was granted a seventh year of eligibility and transferred to Incarnate Word with hopes of replacing Cam Ward, who left for Washington State during the offseason.

Sure enough, that is exactly what Scott Jr. did. The 5-foot-11, 212-pound 24-year-old was named the starter before the season and has absolutely lit it up.

Scott Jr. has thrown for 4,156 yards and 55 touchdowns with just six interceptions on a 72.3% completion clip in 12 games at Incarnate Word, adding 466 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. The Southland Conference named “Him” its 2022 Player of the Year.

He's HIM‼️



Lindsey Scott Jr. set Twitter ablaze in his second-round performance.



He also set the FCS single-season records for TDs responsible for (62 total) and points responsible for (378). pic.twitter.com/d0svwU5mwi — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) December 4, 2022

On Saturday, in his first FCS Playoff game, Scott Jr. put on a show— again. Incarnate Word, which earned a bye in the first round, hosted Furman and won by three.

In the win, Scott Jr. literally did it all. He threw for 394 yards and five touchdowns on 33 completions and ran the ball 24 (!!) times for 124 yards.

While the numbers were one thing, his first touchdown pass was another. It was next-level.

Scott Jr. called the throw “ill-advised” after the game, but it worked. Even though it looked exactly like a glitch in the NCAA14 video game.

Scott Jr. unleashed a 30-yard bomb to the end zone while falling down backward. His back was less than 2 feet from hitting the turf as he let it rip.

Here’s another look at the ridiculous pass:

F—k it, his receiver was down there somewhere!