Inaugural USFL Game Draws 3 Million Viewers, Peaks At 3.5 Million Across All Platforms

The inaugural USFL game between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions was a success, generating a projected 3 million viewers across all networks and their streaming platforms.

The new USFL kicked off Saturday night in a historic simulcast on FOX and NBC – delivering a projected 3 million viewers across the networks and their streaming platforms.



The @USFLStallions victory over the @USFLGenerals peaked with nearly 3.5 million viewers at 10:45 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/fIFDiBAfrB — USFL (@USFL) April 17, 2022

Viewership peaked during the closing moments of the game at 10:45 p.m. ET, with 3.5 million tuned in to see Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith’s two-yard touchdown scamper with 23 ticks remaining to give Birmingham a 28-24 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

The game itself was the first sporting event to broadcast on two competing networks since Super Bowl I in 1967. Viewers were able to tune in to FOX, NBC and stream on Peacock for the inaugural game, with Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt on the call.

The USFL had stiff competition Saturday night, going up against an NBA Playoff doubleheader on ESPN, as well as the daily lineup of MLB and NHL games, making the projected viewership number an overwhelming success.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.