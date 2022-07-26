In A Major Upset, Lia Thomas Will Not Win The NCAA Woman of the Year Award

In a huge upset that the experts definitely didn’t see coming, University of Penn transgender national champion swimmer Lia Thomas, who competed for three seasons as a biological male, will not win the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Earlier this summer when the NCAA asked schools to nominate a Woman of the Year candidate, the wokes at Penn decided the best they could do was Thomas, who shocked the world by beating biological Olympians at the NCAA Championships including woke Pat Forde’s daughter.

This week, conferences were asked to declare a Woman of the Year and the Ivy League did the unthinkable and bypassed Thomas for — a biological woman, first-team All-American fencer Sylvie Binder from Columbia University.

Yay, biological women!

Let’s stop for a minute to see just how we got here and how insane biological female athletics became in just six months.

“The NCAA Woman of the Year program is rooted in Title IX and has recognized graduating female college athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership since its inception in 1991,” the NCAA Woman of the Year mission statement reads.

Uh-huh.

Now think of just how crazy it is that Thomas was even nominated by Penn. To even put Title IX, female athletes, and leadership in the same sentence and then nominate Thomas shows just how insane these wokes have become.

In December, a Penn female swimmer described to OutKick just how much leadership Thomas showed to her biological female teammates who stood zero chance of winning a race when a biological male faced them down on the starting blocks.

“They feel so discouraged because no matter how much work they put in it, they’re going to lose. Usually, they can get behind the blocks and know they out-trained all their competitors and they’re going to win and give it all they’ve got,” the source said.

“Now they’re having to go behind the blocks knowing no matter what, they do not have the chance to win. I think that it’s really getting to everyone.”

Such bold, brave leadership by Thomas.

And it wasn’t like the national champ had much to say to the biological females who were left in tears. During a May interview with Good Morning America, Thomas had very little to say to teammates and fellow competitors.

“There are some who look at the data…(dramatic pause) and suggest…that you’re enjoying a competitive advantage, what do you say to that,” ABC News report Juju Chang asked Thomas.

The so-called leader, as named by Penn, had a chance to address biological female critics and yet this is the best Thomas could come up with.

“There’s a lot of factors that go into a race and how well you do and the biggest change for me is that I’m happy,” a smirking Thomas said. “And sophomore year, when I had my best times competing with the men I was miserable. And so having that be lifted is incredibly relieving and allows me to put my all into training and to racing.

“Trans people don’t transition for athletics. We transition to be happy and authentic and our true selves. Transitioning to get an advantage is not something that ever factors into our decisions.”

Thomas had nothing for the ladies she’d crushed and brought to tears. Nothing.

That’s Penn’s NCAA Woman of the Year nominee.