I’Marion Stewart is a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024, but it is his dad who is quickly rising up the recruiting rankings after their most recent visits. Ira Stewart is the life of the party.

He and his wife, Sequitia, reside in Bollingbrook, Illinois with their two sons, I’Marion and I’Shawn, and their daughter I’laya. I’Shawn, the eldest, was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2018 and recently transferred to Illinois State after stops at Oregon State and Eastern Michigan.

His younger brother, I’Marion Stewart, is currently starting to narrow down his list of prospective programs. He will not have to sign until December, at the earliest, or next February at the latest.

As one of the top-300 recruits in the country, I’Marion has offers from more than 15 schools. They range from Kansas, Boston College and Cincinnati to Ole Miss, Tennessee, Penn State and Oregon, among others.

Most recently, I’Marion Stewart and his family took a recruiting trip up north to Michigan and Wisconsin.

Their first stop was in Ann Arbor, and upon arrival, Ira got in on the visit activities. I’Marion put on a team-issued uniform to take some photos at The Big House.

As did his freshly-minted, 43-year-old father. Jersey, helmet, gloves and everything. Just no shoulder pads or pants.

And when one of the Wolverines coaches wasn’t looking, Ira showed off his quick feet. He hit the bags in his Air Jordan 4 Retro GS sneakers, which left every person in the facility with a smile on their face.

Immediately after trying to get an offer from the reigning College Football Playoff semifinalists, Ira was feeling good. He’s ready to sign his NLI for one last year of eligibility and cash-in on the NIL era.

A few days prior, I’Marion, Sequitia and Ira swung by Madison, WI to check out what first-year head coach Luke Fickell has cooking. Pops also rocked a Badgers kit and joined the photoshoot.

Behind-the-scenes video of Ira’s afternoon is pure gold. He was jumping around as if it was the fourth quarter of a one-possession game in late November and had the place turned up to 11.

This is not the first time that a father has been involved in his son’s recruiting trips, and it won’t be the last. With that being said, there are very few dad who are as funny as Ira Stewart. Even I’Marion could not contain his laughter, which is always a telltale sign that his dad was a big hit.