Illinois Star Terrence Shannon, Jr. Arrested For Rape

University of Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon, Jr. was arrested and charged with rape on Thursday, facing allegations stemming from an incident in Lawrence, Kansas in September.

The Douglas (Kansas) County district attorney issued a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday. Shannon turned himself into authorities in Lawrence on Thursday and posted $50,000 bail, facing his release from detainment and heading back to Illinois.

The Fighting Illini announced Shannon’s suspension from the team, effective immediately. According to Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, the program was first alerted of the incident involving their star player in late September but did not receive ample details on the case until this week. Upon news of a rape charge, the program dismissed Shannon.

Shannon was a rising star in Big Ten basketball, averaging the second-most points per game among qualified players. In 11 games this season, Shannon averaged 21.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

“The University and DIA (Division of Intercollegiate Athletics) have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct,” Whitman announced in his statement.

“At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties.”

