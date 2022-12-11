Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood was not happy after Saturday’s home loss to Penn State. Specifically, he did not find his senior guard’s performance particularly inspiring.

The 58-year-old made that very clear in his postgame press conference with an unusual, hilariously blunt reaction.

Terrence Shannon Jr., better known as T.J., transferred back to his home state of Illinois after spending his first three years as crucial player at Texas Tech. The former four-star recruit joined the team during the offseason and immediately stepped into a starting role.

Through the first 10 games of his first season with the Illini, Shannon has averaged 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in 30.6 minutes. Needless to say, he is a crucial piece to the offense.

TERRENCE SHANNON JR IS GOING NUCLEAR RIGHT NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/9kjgNfwZIG — Global Scouting (@GlobalScouting_) November 19, 2022

Not on Saturday. It was a total dud.

Shannon scored just four points and pulled down just two rebounds without an assist in a 15-point loss to the Nittany Lions. That simply will not do. Especially from a player that Underwood has praised immensely since his arrival.

As a result, his coach was frustrated. When asked about Shannon’s leadership and performance after the game, Underwood made his thoughts very clear without even using words.

He simply leaned forward in his seat, put his mouth up next to the microphone and blew a raspberry. The fart noise said it all without saying anything at all.

While Underwood’s approach to answering the question was undeniably unusual, there was nothing more that needed to be communicated. Shannon knew he didn’t play well and speaking about his bad day at the office would be unnecessary. It’s easier to just chalk it up to an off day and look ahead to a get-right game against Alabama A&M next weekend.

Fart noise and move on, if you will.