Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts: The Left’s Logic Crumbles in Case of Illegal Immigrant Raping 10-Year-Old Girl

The Left continues to brag about supporting women’s rights through abortion, but conveniently went silent when an illegal immigrant from Guatemala raped a 10-year-old Ohio girl — an incident that could have been prevented by protecting our nation’s borders.

“Why so quiet?” Tomi asked the fake Feminists. “Could it be your narrative is now a little conflicted given you believe rape is a condition for abortion, but also think illegal immigrants ought to be protected or at least allowed to roam wild in the United States of America?”

Tomi did not hold back on calling the Left out for their hypocrisy.

“Yeah, I think that moral conflict has something to do with your convenient silence.” Watch Tomi’s full Final Thoughts:

Watch the full episode of Tomi Lahren is Fearless on YouTube.

Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.