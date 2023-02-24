Iggy Azalea Confirms She Gets Naked On OnlyFans & That She’s Making A Ton Of Money Doing So

Videos by OutKick

Iggy Azalea announced last month that she had pushed her prior thoughts about OnlyFans to the side and joined the exclusive content platform. The 32-year-old rapper did so as part of a collaboration with the platform she calls, “Hotter Than Hell.”

Since making that decision her content isn’t the only thing that has heated up lately. The bank transfers have also caught fire. Just a few weeks into her yearlong collaboration and Iggy is already raking in a ton of cash from her content.

Iggy creating content for OnlyFans (Image Credit: Iggy Azalea/Instagram)

Iggy, wisely, didn’t put a number on the amount of money, but confirmed that it’s been worth her time. She discussed the money as well as other aspects of her OnlyFans content during a recent appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast, HighLow with EmRata.

Among the other aspects discussed by the two was what kind of content her subscribers can expect from her. Iggy confirmed there was nudity, but that she isn’t showing it all.

She said, “I don’t show vagina, but there is boobs and there is butt and I am naked.”

Ratajkowski, who says she has been considering joining OnlyFans, wanted to know how much money she’s been pulling down from the platform.

Not wanting to give too much away, Iggy responded by saying, “I’m making so much money that I won’t even say how much it is.”

Blame Censorship For The Boom In Content Creators Joining OnlyFans

Iggy also got into what it was like to jump on the platform and the fact that there is so much censorship on the other platforms. She said, “It was scary when I sat on OnlyFans.”

“I’m someone who shows my breasts or my nudity, I don’t really have a problem with being overtly sexual when I’m in control of it and when I feel it has artistic merit,” she added. “Every platform is so censored so it makes sense to use this platform.”

She pointed out going the exclusive content route cuts out the middle man. Doing away with the middle man has worked out well for her so far.

Iggy is rumored to have earned over $300,000 on her first day on the platform. Some of that hard earned money appears to have gone towards a new Rolls Royce, which she posed with last week.

The OnlyFans money train continues to roll on.