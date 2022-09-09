Iga Swiatek Credits Mid-Match Poop Break For Advancing To US Open Final

Iga Swiatek dropped her first set against Aryna Sabalenka in her US Open semifinal match before storming back and dominating the next two sets. This allowed her to advance to the Grand Slam final. She took a bathroom break between the first and second sets, which turned out to be the difference.

After her 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Sabalenka, the 21-year-old from Poland was asked if something changed for her after her mid-match bathroom break. She went on to say she “felt lighter” before being embarrassed by her admission.

“It’s more what I did (in the bathroom). I kind of needed to go. For sure I felt lighter. Sorry, that’s disgusting,” Swiatek told the crowd.

Dropping a little weight in the bathroom wasn’t the only thing Swiatek did during the break. She explained that she came up with a new game plan for the rest of the match as well.

“I remember earlier when I was younger, all I did in the bathroom between sets when I lost was cry,” the Polish star said. “This time I can actually think about what to change and actually problem solve. I’m pretty glad I did that because I got a new idea for the second set.”

That may be too much information for anyone needed to know, but you have to respect Swiatek for being honest about what went on in the bathroom. Plenty of players in the past have used the bathroom break to try and slow down their opponent’s momentum, but it sounds like Swiatek legitimately had to go.