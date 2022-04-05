If The Shoe Fits, Eat It? Adidas, Waffle House Debut New Shoe

$210 is unlikely to score you entry into the 2022 Masters, but it can outfit you with new kicks to walk the course at Augusta National. Sneaker giant adidas and breakfast behemoth Waffle House have collaborated on a golf shoe just in time for The Masters.

And you thought pineapple and pizza were an odd fit.

The “Tour360 22 x Waffle House” limited edition cleats will be available starting on Thursday, the same day The Masters tees off. So if you have an extra $210 to spend, can access a loosely vetted office expense account, or seek a reason for your wife to leave you, the cleats will be available to purchase on the adidas website and app and in a limited number of retail stores.

Adidas and Waffle House team up for Waffle House themed golf shoes in honor of the 2022 Masters Tournament! The Limited-Edition shoes will be released Thursday, with a price tag of $210. 🔥 or 🗑? pic.twitter.com/h11hBATyr5 — ATL Uncensored – Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) April 4, 2022

Tiger Woods, who announced Tuesday morning that he expects to play in this week’s major, likely won’t be sporting the custom cleats. After all, he has an endorsement deal with Nike and is more closely associated with Perkins. However, that shouldn’t stop you from splurging on footwear that so aptly expresses your love for the links — both sausage and golf.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better marriage between our signature waffles, the adidas TOUR360 22 golf shoe and our signature restaurants,” Waffle House president and CEO Walt Ehmer said in a statement. “Who knew our famous, sweet cream waffles could also be so much fun to wear?”

The collaboration between Waffle House and adidas is arguably the most powerful golf pairing since the legendary John Daly played an event with sponsorship patches from Dunkin’ Donuts and Slimfast on opposite sleeves of the same shirt.

“Waffle House is such a well-known restaurant in Georgia and throughout the U.S., we knew it would be fun to partner with their team on a design that brings a piece of the famous restaurant to everyone, all in our flagship silhouette,” said adidas’ Masun Denison, global footwear director.

Chew on that. Then walk it off.

