If Pat McAfee Leaves College GameDay, Kirk Herbstreit Could Follow Suit

Pat McAfee kinda-sorta insinuated earlier this fall that this could be his final year on College GameDay. FSU fan favorite Kirk Herbstreit ain’t about to let that happen.

Herbie, who has been doused with gasoline and burned at the stake this week by FSU twitter, hopped on McAfee’s Friday show from Foxborough and issued a dire warning to the ex-Colts punter …

You jump, I jump.

Kirk Herbstreit to Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee show today “if you leave gameday, then I leave too”



McAfee 2 minutes later: “I’m back. Let’s do it” — Zack Tretheway (@OnGoShowZT) December 8, 2023

Kirk Herbstreit announcing he’d leave College GameDay if McAfee leaves and the constant blacking out of the ESPN broadcast…KEEP IT ROLLIN’ #PMSLive — Brevin Slusher (@19slusherb) December 8, 2023

wow, Kirk Herbstreit just said if Pat McAfee leaves College GameDay he will leave too 👀 — Jakob Vaughan (@JVaughanSports) December 8, 2023

Kirk Herbstreit threatens to leave College GameDay if Pat McAfee jumps ship

I can’t find video of the moment, so I apologize. Internet sleuths helped me out, though. Here’s the full quote from Kirk Herbstreit, courtesy of The Spun:

“I’m just gonna say this right now. If you dare even think of leaving College GameDay, I’m leaving with you. I am. I am. I’m dead serious.

“I’m not kissing your ass. I’m just telling you that — and I told you this a lot — that you’ve changed my experience. I work really hard with these three projects. I’m on on GameDay and the Thursday night game with Al [Michaels] and Saturday with Chris [Fowler]. And you you’ve really changed the approach, not just on the set, but like the week. I’m having a blast.”

Look, Pat McAfee has his detractors. I’ve written about them all fall, and I still don’t get it. College GameDay used to be a Saturday staple. Over the past few years, though, it became real dry. Just sort of boring.

Lee Corso hasn’t been able to string together a coherent sentence in years (not his fault), and Desmond Howard adds nothing — and I mean NOTHING — to the show.

And then McAfee came in last year and it became watchable again — at least for me. He injected an ounce of energy (and a lot more) into a pretty meh show, and it’s carried over this season.

Some think he’s too much, and that’s fine. To each his own. But for me, the difference has been night and day.

And it’s not just McAfee. He’s single-handedly brought Kirk Herbstreit back to life, too. He admitted as much today!

Our man sort of just became another talking head on GameDay who’s sole job was to protect Lee Corso for three hours. Sad, but true.

But ever since Pat McAfee joined the set, Herbie’s been fully loaded (hey!). You can just see it.

If you think College GameDay is bad now with McAfee and Herbstreit, I promise it’ll be unwatchable if both leave. Herbie says it’s a possibility. I doubt ESPN tests those waters.

If anything, I want him to stay just so Danny Kanell continues to bitch and moan on Twitter. Win-win!