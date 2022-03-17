If I’m Buying This Dale Earnhardt Shrine Trailer, It Better Come Furnished

Tucked into a dead-end neighborhood behind a Carter Lumber in Rock Hill, South Carolina sits one of those investment properties a Dale Earnhardt fan has been dreaming about for his or her entire life. A quick search of Google Earth shows you everything you need to know about this 1,064 sq. ft. trailer situated on a quiet street.

Shining like a light in the nighttime is the black ‘3’ painted on the driveway. There’s also a Chevy truck in the driveway featuring a ‘Like a rock’ sticker and a ‘3’ truck bed cover.

via Google Maps

This is the ultimate Dale Earnhardt shrine and, according to a Zillow listing, someone has a pending offer on the table to buy it for $179,000.

“Great location in quiet and peaceful Sunny Acres neighborhood. Mobile home has been well maintained. Property features carport and three outbuildings. 15 min. commute to I-77. Near great schools, shopping, and dining,” the listing reads.

There’s only one real question about this property that a potential buyer should even ask: Can I buy it furnished?

Yes? It’s a buy.

No? No deal.

Imagine guys’ weekends at the trailer for NASCAR races. Imagine romantic getaways with the wife to the exotic tub with full carpeting. Imagine crushing beers in the driveway and under the carport on race days. The cookouts. The memories. The stories shared.

This is more than just a basic trailer purchase. This is an investment opportunity. An investment opportunity into your quality of life. This trailer puts you into the heart of the NASCAR world — 45 miles from Charlotte Motor Speedway — and takes you back to the glory days when Dale ruled the racing world.

Take a tour of this place. Let the memories flood back in. Think about those weekends with the boys at the greatest Dale museum under $200k.

There are properties around this country that need to be preserved. This is one of them.

via Zillow / Randy Ligon of the The Ligon Company

