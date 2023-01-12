Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Face Cut Up In Court Appearance

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger appeared in court Thursday bruised in the face.

Photos from the hearing show Kohberger with two gashes near his chin and bruises on his neck:

Photo via New York Post.

Did Kohberger get into a fight with an inmate? Already, reports say a previous inmate in Pennsylvania told Kohberger he’d “kill him” while incarcerated.

Did Kohberger disobey a guard?

Neither, says County Sheriff Richie Skiles. The sheriff told NewsNation reporter Brian Entin that Kohberger gave himself the cuts after a botched shaving of his face.

That top cut is rather deep.

Do they not have proper razors in Latah County Jail? Or was Kohberger too flinchy to shave his face properly?

One could argue this is the worst shave-job since Little Grinch showed up to school to great humiliation.

Kohberger ought to get used to county jail razors. He’ll be there for quite some time.

Thursday, the Idaho judge ordered him to be held without bail, when the suspect waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing.

Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall explained he was only waiving his right to have the hearing within 14 days:

“Do you understand?” she asked.

“Yes,” he responded.

Kohberger said through his attorney that he plans to challenge the evidence against him at a later hearing.

A subsequent Fox News report says surviving housemate Dylan Mortensen, mentioned in the probable cause affidavit as “DM”, could testify in court.

The arrest filing states Mortensen awoke the morning of the murders when a man in a facemask with what she described as “bushy eyebrows” appeared in the hallway.

“D.M. opened her door again around 4:17 a.m. and “saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her,” Moscow police officer Brett Payne wrote in the affidavit.

“The male walked past D.M. as she stood in a ‘frozen shock phase.'”

Mortensen’s account of the man and a knife sheath at the scene containing Kohberger’s DNA helped lead authorities to the suspect’s arrest on December 30.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge for the November 13 deaths of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Not until June 26 will his preliminary hearing take place — cut-up face or not.