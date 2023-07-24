Ice Cube Slams Cancel Culture: ‘People Are Afraid To Speak Out’

Videos by OutKick

Ice Cube isn’t a fan of cancel culture, and slammed it in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Cancel culture is a cancer that has infected society. Much like any other sickness, it must be eradicated. It must be destroyed.

Unfortunately, few people are willing to stand up and fight because they’re so scared of the woke mob ruining their lives. Those who do stand up and fight – like OutKick – gain a hell of a lot of support. With every new voice that joins in, the movement against cancel culture grows strong.

You can now add the famous rap star to the list.

Ice cube slams cancel culture. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Ice Cube doesn’t support cancel culture.

“People are very polarized in all kind of ways. People are afraid to speak out because of the cancel culture that we have today. So I just think people are afraid, and they’re running to their corners,” he said during an appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

The popular rapper also thinks people are scared to speak out because cancel culture rarely stops with just one person.

Ice Cube is against cancel culture. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

“It does [behave like a cancer], because it makes not only the person that’s getting canceled, they’re trying to shut them up, but anybody’s watching nowadays shut up, because they say if it can happen to this guy, it can happen to me,” the former N.W.A. star explained.

He further added, “So by smashing somebody who says something that you might not like and canceling them, it actually reverberates throughout the whole community. And everybody now is watching what they say all the time.”

The woke mob and the movement to cancel people must be crushed.

Props to Ice Cube for standing up against the woke mob. You love to see it. As I stated above, there’s power in numbers and the more people speaking out against cancel culture, the better.

There used to be a time where grace, mercy, forgiveness and understanding where just normal traits. Regular people understood mistakes happen.

Now, your life can be destroyed over a simple mistake. Cancel culture and the woke mob dig in their claws, and it can be over. Look no further than what happened to former Barstool employee Ben Mintz.

He was fired because he was rapping a song and *accidentally* read lyrics that contained a racial slur. It was a clear mistake.

Instead of understanding that and moving on, Mintz was fired by PENN. Cancel culture at its worst.

America is racing towards becoming a country where mercy and compassion no longer exist.



People are losing their jobs and livelihoods over honest mistakes. This insanity must end before it's to late to save the USA.



We need more grace, less outrage. https://t.co/Geb4nFnX49 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 8, 2023

We need to get back to the days of understanding people might screw up, but you don’t ruin their lives. You damn sure shouldn’t ruin lives over simple disagreements. That’s the most disgusting part of cancel culture.

It comes for people because they hold the wrong opinions, support the wrong politicians are perhaps use the wrong pronouns. It’s truly crazy. Last time I checked, we’re still living in America. We need to get back to acting like it.

Ice Cube speaks out against canceling people. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Major credit to Ice Cube for speaking out against cancel culture. We need more people to do the same!