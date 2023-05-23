Videos by OutKick

Ever feel like you’re missing something?

And I don’t mean like you’ve forgotten your wallet or you’re wondering why a non-white Indian “white supremacist” drove an empty U-Haul truck into a White House barricade and then laid out his Nazi flag for a convenient photo-op.

I mean like when there’s a movie or TV show that everyone is jazzed about — they can’t stop raving about it — and you thought it was just… meh?

Last night I watched the movie “Heat.”

I realize I’m 28 years late on this one. But after sitting through some mediocre-at-best movies recently, I wanted one that could not miss.

“Heat” has an 8.3/10 on IMDb and a 94 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The headlines of the reviews say things like, Masterful on All Counts, Action Masterpiece, The Best Character Film of All Time.

(Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

So after a four-mile hike through the woods and an afternoon at the range, my husband and I sat down with a 9-pack of Miller Lite to watch this three-hour-long, action-packed crime drama.

Good Lord, it was boring.

That three hours could have been cut in half. Just a bunch of underdeveloped plot lines and irrelevant melodrama. And for a movie about heists, there was barely any heisting going on.

And it’s not lost on me this film has one of the heaviest-hitting casts of all time. But with a lineup of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Tom Sizemore and Val Kilmer — that movie should have knocked my socks off.

Three hours later, kids, my socks were still on. But at least I had a nice beer buzz.

Question of the Week

Normally, I save my Tuesday Nightcaps Question of the Week (trademark pending) for later on in the column, but today we’re starting with exactly that.

What is the pop culture phenomenon — movie, TV show or musical artist — that everyone loves but you just don’t get?

What is the pop culture phenomenon — movie, TV show or musical artist — that everyone loves but you just don't get? — Amber Harding Snyder (@TheAmberHarding) May 23, 2023

Head over to Twitter and let me know.

And now that I’m done griping about how I chose to spend my Monday night… on to Nightcaps.

Grab a 9-pack of Miller Light — or whatever non-Bud Light beer of your choosing — and kick on back. I’ll do my best to entertain you more than “Heat” entertained me. And with a much smaller budget.

Woman Gets Puked On At Taylor Swift Eras Tour.

On the very top of my “pop culture phenomena I just don’t get” list is Taylor Swift.

Look, no disrespect to Taylor. The girl is making that money. Good for her.

But aside from a few catchy tunes over the span of 20 years, I really don’t understand how she has become an international icon.

To the point where fans have to choose between seeing her in concert or putting a down payment on a house.

Granted, some folks have been able to find a Tay Tay ticket for cheap. And by cheap I mean $450.

Which is fine if you don’t mind — you know— screaming fan girls puking on you.

Maria Santora claims another fan puked on her in the middle of the show. Despite her pleading, none of the security guards or Gillette Stadium staff would help her find towels to clean it up.

They were probably too busy trying to get a picture with Mac Jones.

Tragically, she missed an entire “Era” while she searched for a way to wipe the vomit off her face and clothes.

But would you rather be puked on because of Taylor Swift or be out $21,000?

A Massachusetts dad named Anthony Silva paid $1,800 for his 19-year-old daughter to see a Taylor Swift concert. It was a Christmas gift.

But days before the show, he realized he’d been scammed by someone on StubHub. Not wanting to disappoint his daughter, he dropped $21,000 to buy her tickets on another site.

Twenty. One. Thousand. Dollars. For a concert.

John Lennon and George Harrison could come back from the dead, and the Beatles could perform a concert with an open bar in my backyard, and I would not pay $21,000 for it.

And they weren’t even good seats!

(Instagram: Katlyn Silva)

I’m not a parent, so what do I know?

But if I were going to drop $21,000 on a single gift for my 19-year-old kid, I’d drop it right into a savings account.

She might hate you now. But someday when she needs to pay her bills or buy a home or a car, I promise she’s not going to think, “Wow, I’m so glad I spent $21,000 on watching a woman in a sequin dress lip sync for a couple of hours.”

I’m sorry. But a Taylor Swift concert can’t be THAT good.

Get off my lawn.

Woman Claims She’s Allergic To Running.

And no, I’m not talking about Lizzo.

A 27-year-old Canadian woman named Divz Mangat claims she almost died while sprinting to catch a flight to the Dominican Republic.

Personally, I find a more supportive sports bra usually helps when doing cardio.

No, but really. This woman actually claims she is allergic to running.

“For the past few months, every time I run or get stressed out, I’ve been breaking out in hives. I wasn’t sure if it was due to running or stress,” she said. “But, that day, I realized it 100 percent has to be due to me running and being stressed out.”

Wut?

If there’s a doctor reading this, please email me and let me know if being “allergic to running” is a real thing.

It’s my understanding these girls had a delayed flight, so they had to rush to get to their connector.

But there is nothing more stressful, in my opinion, than being late for a flight.

I am one of those people who shows up two hours early for every flight and heads straight to the airport bar. I love the lawlessness of it all — Drinking an $11 beer at 6:30 a.m. in my sweatpants. Having deep discussions about life with a random stranger I will never see or think about again. And in the best mood ever because this experience marks the beginning of my vacation.

Truly a beautiful thing. And I can’t be the only one who feels this way.

Ice Cube Says Artificial Intelligence Is ‘Demonic’

If you’re expecting an AI-generated Ice Cube album, you’re going to be waiting a long time.

During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Ice Cube said rappers today are “getting lost in autotune” and technology. And he specifically pointed to the rise of artificial intelligence.

“AI is demonic. I think AI is going to get a backlash from real people,” he said. “I think artists need to go back to using their real voice and making sure people know this is authentic and not made from a computer.”

Hosts Kyle Forgeard and Jesse Sebastiani pointed out AI artists are booming on TikTok.

“I don’t wanna hear an AI Drake song,” Ice Cube said. “He should sue whoever made it.”

Personally, I don’t want to hear an actual Drake song, let alone an AI one.

But I digress.

Naturally, I did what any sane person would do upon hearing Ice Cube’s anti-AI comments — I headed to Chat GPT.

I prompted Chat GPT, “In the style of rapper Ice Cube, please write a song about AI robots taking over the world.”

Here’s the chorus: AI’s blowin’ up, ain’t no frontin’ / World’s shiftin’, horizons jumpin’ / Robots bossin’, no more learnin’ / Silicon kings, man’s the intern

OK, so it needs work on its rhyming. But how terrifying is that?

Here’s the whole song:

I think it’s the second verse that gets me: Privacy’s ghost, eyes on every square / Watchdog state in the cyber layer / Bots on the prowl, control’s got no plan / Humanity’s role, now in Silicon’s hand.

OK, and the third verse, too: Now we’re under the shade of our own line / Looking back, wishing we could rewind / Remember the days when man was the ace? / Now it’s all about that AI race.

Yikes. Ice Cube might have a point about AI.

And his comments come just a week after Tom Hanks said it was a “bonafide possibility” AI would take over his acting career after he was dead.

“I can be hit by a bus tomorrow. But my performances can go on and on and on and on and on,” Hanks said. “And outside of the understanding that has been done with AI or deep fake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone. And it’s going to have some degree of of life-like quality.”

But who needs AI to bring someone back from the dead when you have makeup?

Sure, people are all up in arms about her blackface now.

But this woman is a crazy talented makeup artist. She has turned herself into people of all races, including Chinese acupuncturist Li Shizhin and late actor Heath Ledger.

And, by the way, her Audrey Hepburn is way better than Dylan Mulvaney’s.

And with that, friends, I gotta run.

Thank goodness I’m not allergic.

