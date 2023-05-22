Mac Jones Is A Big Taylor Swift Fan, Attends Concert At Gillette Stadium With His Girlfriend

Videos by OutKick

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones is a fan of jamming out to some Taylor Swift music.

The iconic American musician is currently traveling across the country for The Eras Tour, and she was at Gillette Stadium for three shows stretching from Friday through Sunday.

When you’re the face of the New England Patriots, who still might be in a QB battle, and Taylor Swift shows up in your area, you have to buy tickets.

Those are the rules, and Jones didn’t disappoint. He hit up The Eras Tour for one of the shows at Gillette with his girlfriend Sophie Scott.

Mac Jones can get down to Taylor Swift’s music.

Now, did Mac Jones go to Taylor Swift’s show simply because his girlfriend dragged him there? It’s possible.

That theory definitely can’t be ruled out, but we also all know Swift’s music transcends different ages, gender, financial classes and all the other barriers you can think of in society.

People of all different walks in life love blasting Taylor Swift’s music, and The Eras Tour is one of the most ambitious tours in music history.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is taking the country by storm. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The shows last several hours and cover her entire career. There’s a reason tickets are several thousands dollars in some locations. It’s like getting to watch Jordan in his prime, and Jones is apparently more than willing to bust open his wallet.

I don’t want to suggest his Taylor Swift fandom should play a role in a potential QB battle against Bailey Zappe, but let’s be real, it probably should.

Being a T-Swift fan is a sign of solid judgement at a minimum, and all great leaders have to have solid judgement.

Mac Jones attends a Taylor Swift concert. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

While we can’t read too much into Mac Jones being down for the cause with Taylor Swift, it is a sign he at least has solid taste in music. If you seriously look in the mirror and claim to hate her music, then you’re just clowning yourself. She has something everyone can connect with. For those of you who have seen her tour, give us your reviews in the comments! There’s no doubt Jones and his girlfriend had a hell of a fun time.