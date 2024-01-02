I Want To Be A 400-Pound Gym Teacher, But I’m Being Discriminated Against, Michigan Man Claims In Lawsuit

Videos by OutKick

Rules for thee, not for me.

A 400-pound 44-year-old tank — who has diabetes, hypertension and asthma — gym teacher hopeful named David Lopez is so furious at Wayne State University in Detroit that he has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the school because it won’t let him do his student teaching virtually.

“They don’t think I fit the description of what a PE teacher was because I’m very overweight,” Lopez said, according to the Detroit News. “They didn’t want me to graduate with my certification because I didn’t fit what they perceived to be a gym teacher because of my size and because of my weight. There’s no doubt that was the reason why. There was no other reason. I passed everything.”

David Lopez, 44, says he can’t walk or stand long enough to do physical education student teaching and now he wants Wayne State University to bend the rules for him. / Getty Images

Wayne State, according to the News, fired back that there’s no weight discrimination going on here and that student teaching requirements are dictated by school districts where the student teaching takes place.

Here’s where things get interesting: Lopez goes out and gets a doctor’s note stating he should be accommodated with virtual teaching because the 400-pounder can’t stand or walk for long periods.

Yes, a prospective gym teacher can’t walk or stand long enough to be a gym teacher.

Gimme a million dollars and I’ll go away!

Now Dearborn Schools where Lopez was to do his student teaching says they were fine with the virtual teaching, but Wayne State wouldn’t allow it.

This story even gets better.

Lopez claims a Wayne State professor told him he wasn’t qualified to be a gym teacher and now the guy who can barely stand or walk is mad at that professor.

“Suing the school was my last option,” Lopez said. “I didn’t want to do it, but I’m doing it because I have nothing, and I have no way to earn a living now because they took away my opportunity to get a degree. All I asked for was a reasonable accommodation.”

Questions and observations:

We’ve gone from gym teachers who looked like dudes who could kick a dude’s ass in the 1980s and 1990s to Dearborn Schools being fine with a 400-pounder teaching kids about physical fitness. This is a bold strategy. I’m intrigued over the question of what has David been doing for work since his early 20s. The News failed to ask Lopez what he considers to be his best sport. All PE teachers have a specialty. It feels like the Vegas line on Wayne State caving here is at -330. Which woke school district is going to hire Lopez after Wayne State caves? Just imagine how big of a pain in the ass this guy would be once a union gets its hands on him. It might be time for Michigan legislators to institute some requirements where the PE teacher has to be able to do five down and backs in under two hours. This probably isn’t the best marketing for Wayne State’s kinesiology program. Students don’t have to pass an actual physical education class where students play dodgeball without passing out and dying? What has happened to our university system?

If you think Americans refusing to take responsibility for their own actions is a new phenomenon, you’d be wrong. Remember this one from 2002?

Here we are nearly 22 years later and the modern world has adapted. Let me teach via Zoom or I’ll sue!