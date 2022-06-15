GW Caves to Woke Mob on Mascot Name and Alum Clay Travis Says ‘I Am Done Supporting This University’

As a George Washington University Alum, Clay Travis reacted to his alma mater’s decision to change the school’s mascot after finding the name “colonials” offensive.

The OutKick founder described their mascot, which is George Washington dressed as a colonial general, and explained why the school was all wrong in calling it offensive.

“Your goal as a university is not to placate idiocy. It is to educate. That is why universities exist,” Travis said.

“We as a school failed. This is an embarrassment. This is outrageous. This is the opposite of education, it is ignorance,” Travis exclaimed.

The OutKick founder continued by saying “good move board of trustees…you have managed to completely erase the entire purpose of a university for existing.”

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: