Hypocritical Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos Accuses Musk Of Collusion With China; Backpedals After Response

Jeff Bezos delivered one of the worst takes against Musk’s acquisition of Twitter; so much so that he eventually backpedaled his pointed commentary.

The Amazon founder alleged that the Chinese government had gained a stronghold of America’s public forum, aka Twitter, on behalf of Elon Musk’s purchase of the site on Monday.

Hours after the news, Bezos quoted a tweet that interpreted China’s stake in Tesla’s (owned by Musk) production.

In his tweet, Bezos asked, “Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?”

After some Same-Day backlash for the logical reach, Bezos followed up his sleight aimed at the Tesla CEO by shooting down any assumed claims directed at Musk.

“My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter,” Bezos tweeted.

Amazon’s own operations have largely benefited from Chinese vendors.

Data on Amazon’s vendors report that roughly “200,000 Chinese sellers currently sell their products through Amazon. Among the top 5,000 products sold on Amazon, 2.375 originate from China.”

Bezos mischaracterized a largely celebrated move by Musk, joining the media’s hypocrisy in covering the timeline of Musk’s successful bid.

Both sides met when Business Insider tweeted out an article criticizing Musk’s intention to purchase Twitter.

What Business Insider missed was a published piece from Aug. 5, 2013 that praised Jeff Bezos for his acquisition of The Washington Post — calling it “a fascinating cultural transition in America.”

Business Insider’s caption on Musk called him a “billionaire troll.”

The Washington Post’s editorial has also expressed vehement opposition to Musk’s bid for Twitter.

The Washington Post, a paper owned by Amazon billionaire @JeffBezos, thinks it’s important to keep rich people like @elonmusk from controlling communication. Democracy dies in hypocrisy, y’all. pic.twitter.com/QojLbq5M6N — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 14, 2022

