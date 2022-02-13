Videos by OutKick

OutKick 360’s Jonathan Hutton thinks there are three big areas where Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will be won or lost.

Which offense can find success running the football? Hutton said the team to find success in the run game may have the advantage.

The explosive passing games of both teams will prove to be key, he said.

Hutton said this game will come down to pass rush and pass protection. Here’s everything Hutton had to say:

