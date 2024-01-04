Husband Caught Cheating On His Wife, Who Had Just Given Birth, With Her Mom

Videos by OutKick

Telling the story about how you found out your husband was cheating on you with your mom is a hell of a way to turn the page on the year. It’s also a decent way to rack up millions of views on TikTok.

Interior designer Laci Jane knows this all too well. That’s because bringing up the 14-year-old affair between her now ex-husband and her mom on the video sharing platform is how she spent the final days of 2023.

The more than 5 million views, the two videos breaking down the affair have collected so far, speak for themselves. Laci explained how the affair started and how she ended up finding out about it.

Husband caught cheating on wife, who had just given birth, with her mom (Image Credit: Getty)

“My mom was living with us, she was staying down in the basement,” she said. “Well, after several months of this, she ended up getting her own house. So she was renting a house and it was like a block away from us.”

Laci continued, “My husband and her carpooled (to work) together… she would visit us frequently and I still had the same suspicion that I always had.”

The constant arguing with her husband led the two to decide that it was time to separate. This resulted in Laci’s husband moving into the house her mom was renting and her mom moving in with her to help with the newborn.

During this time, mom and daughter did some bonding. Then things took a turn when Laci’s mom revealed that her husband was cheating on her.

“While she was living with me, we started to get close,” Laci admitted. “She started telling me about all theses times he was cheating on me with all of these different women. And she made me promise not to tell him that I heard it from her.”

This Isn’t The First Husband To Get Caught Cheating On His Wife With Her Mom

Laci agreed not to tell her husband who told her about his extramarital activities. She felt the need to confront him and jumped in her car for the short trip over to her mom’s rental.

Perhaps the heat of the moment got to her or she had some unconscious intuition at play, whatever the case she said, “Hey, my mom said that you’ve been cheating on me this entire time.”

Her then-husband didn’t deny the cheating allegations. He instead looked Laci in the eyes and said, “Well, why don’t she tell you what her and I have been doing.”

Talk about turning the tables on her trusted source. Now she has to go back home and confront dear mom with the news.

When Laci confronted her mom, she told her to pack her bags and “get the f*ck out of my house.” Mom, while turning white as a ghost, denied the whole thing.

According to mom, the husband had hit on her and the two of them had held hands. That’s it. As innocent as a couple of middle schoolers where one of them had checked the yes box on the “will you go out with me” note.

If this sounds like a familiar story, that’s because there was a similar one told back in November. That woman took to TikTok after she caught her husband cheating with her mom shortly after giving birth to twins.

Head On A Swivel Ladies, Your Husband Could Be One Of These Guys

Apparently there’s more than one guy out there who’s into their wife’s mom after they become a grandmother. Guess who inspired Laci to tell her story? The very same TikToker.

That’s were the similarities end. Laci’s mom has never admitted to it. She also admitted that Laci’s grandparents were aware of some odd behavior between her husband and mom.

To add to the fun, according to Laci, after cheating with her husband her mom tried to take her house from her.

That’s a story Laci is going to save for another day. Getting into the time her mom had an affair with her husband was enough sharing before the New Year arrived.

Ladies, keep an eye on your husbands after you give birth. Watching your mom go from mom to grandma is some sort of trigger for some. Your husband might just be one that gets caught cheating with your mom.