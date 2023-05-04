Hurricanes Fan Unloads Brutal Troll Job On Devils’ Jack Hughes With Photo Of His Mom And Sebastian Aho

Videos by OutKick

A Carolina Hurricanes fan had one heck of a troll job ready to go for New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes.

Although, they could use a bit of work on those Photoshopping skills.

Game 1 of the Canes-Devils series was in Raleigh. That meant Hughes and company would have to start the series on the road in enemy territory. While Hughes probably didn’t expect a warm welcome from the Hurricanes faithful at PNC Arena, he probably didn’t expect to see someone behind the bench holding a picture of his mom and Canes star Sebastian Aho,

But that’s exactly what was waiting for him.

There is a photoshopped picture of Sebastian Aho over a picture of Jack Hughes with his mom behind the bench. That is all. 😳 pic.twitter.com/MJkOULmbrb — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 4, 2023

That looks to be a photo of Hughes and his mom, I believe it was from when he was drafted. Of course, that fan took the initiative and put Aho’s face over Hughes’.

Need a closer look? I got you…

WHO DID THIS TO JACK HUGHES' MOM ?? One of the funniest things I've seen in a long time lmao #NHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/PXWW5LPD0b — AC (@turniptheac3) May 4, 2023

It’s a brutal troll job. High marks for maximizing the impact of this picture by getting tickets behind the visitors’ bench, That same picture doesn’t have the same effect if you’re holding it up in the nosebleeds.

Carolina Hurricanes fans always show up for their team, and Raleigh is quickly becoming a major Hockey Town. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

This Is Another Sign That Raleigh Is Officially A Hockey Town

This is another sign of something I’ve noticed lately, and I think many other people have too: Raleigh is a bonafide Hockey Town.

People from Original 6 Cities just threw up in their mouths a little when they read that.

But they love their Hurricanes in Raleigh. I think it’s one of the league’s most successful forays into a “non-traditional” market (yes, I know it sucks that it came at the expense of the Whalers; we can all strike up the “Brass Bonanza” in their honor).

They turned out in some serious numbers for the Stadium Series a few months back. Even more impressive was the number of people who came out to watch NC State’s club hockey team play on the outdoor rink.

The folks in Raleigh love hockey, know how to troll opponents, and have one heck of a hockey team to cheer for.

That team, by the way, is up 1-0 in their series with Hughes and the Devils after winning Game 1 with an impressive 5-1 win.

