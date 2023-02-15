Videos by OutKick

Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson got embarrassed in pretty rough fashion Tuesday night.

The Wolverines traveled to Madison for a must-win game to keep the team’s March Madness dreams alive. How did Dickinson, one of the best big men in the B1G, prepare?

He showed up wearing a ski mask because I guess he wanted to steal a win in the Kohl Center. No, that’s not a joke. A college basketball player showed up to a must-win game wearing a ski mask like he was going to rob a bank.

Hunter Dickinson wore a ski mask to the Kohl Center because he said Michigan was going to steal a win vs. Wisconsin.



📷: ESPN pic.twitter.com/Klle9FYsWy — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 15, 2023

Hunter Dickinson sucked down a big dose of karma.

Certainly, this must have ended well for Michigan, right? You simply can’t enter an arena with this kind of tough guy energy and lose, correct?

Wrong! Very wrong, folks. Michigan lost 64-59 to the Badgers, and the loss puts the Wolverines in serious trouble.

Perhaps if Dickinson, who infamously called Wisconsin a team of “scumbags,” spent a little more time practicing and a little less time pretending he was in a Michael Mann film, the outcome would have been different.

Wisconsin beat Michigan and Hunter Dickinson in a huge game Tuesday night. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Instead, he wanted attention, and he got it in the worst way possible. Michigan and Dickinson’s season might have died at the Kohl Center Tuesday night. The team is now 14-12 with games against Michigan State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana left. They probably need to win at least half of them to even have a shot at the tournament.

Not so cocky anymore. Not nearly as funny when you’ll likely be watching March Madness from home.

Michigan loses to Wisconsin in must-win game. Hunter Dickinson arrived to the game wearing a ski mask. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Karma is a hell of a thing, and that’s a lesson Hunter Dickinson learned Tuesday night. On behalf of Wisconsin, I can’t wait to catch these guys again next weekend. Bring it on.