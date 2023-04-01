Hunter Dickinson Enters Transfer Portal As Michigan Continues To Face Problems

Videos by OutKick

Michigan’s basketball team took a huge blow Friday when Hunter Dickinson decided to transfer.

The Wolverines big man decided his time in Ann Arbor is over three seasons, and that’s bad news for Michigan.

Head coach Juwan Howard released the following statement after Dickinson hit the portal, according to Wolverines Wire:

Today is bittersweet. While Hunter Dickinson’s departure is unfortunate, there are so many reasons to be thankful for and celebrate. This young man has accomplished so much in his three seasons. Statistics aside, Hunter helped us to a Big Ten title, back-to-back Sweet 16s, as well as a memorable Elite Eight run. These are memories that will last a lifetime. What I love most is he was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree, twice. That says so much about his character and maturity. As much as I tried to instill in him, he was a guide and inspiration for me. We wish Hunter and his family all the best in the future.

Hunter Dickson exits the Michigan program.

This season was nothing short of a complete disaster for the Michigan Wolverines and Howard. The team entered the season with high expectations, but failed to even make the tournament.

Michigan ended the regular season 17-14, lost right away in the Big Ten tournament and went 1-1 in the NIT.

Lots of fans have had it with the Juwan Howard era, and the team’s most dominant player has now left the program. That’s a really bad sign for what might be waiting on the horizon.

Michigan star Hunter Dickinson enters the transfer portal. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Hunter Dickinson has been dominant for years with the Wolverines, and 2022 wasn’t any different. He averaged an incredibly impressive 18.5 points per game and nine rebounds a contest.

It remains to be seen whether or not he can be an NBA player, but there’s zero doubt he’s a great college player.

Michigan star Juwan Howard is transferring. The Wolverines had an incredibly disappointing season. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

His phone should be blowing up with teams looking to add him. As for Michigan, the team had a very disappointing season with a stacked roster and it looks like with departures underway, Juwan Howard might be in for a very tough 2023-24 campaign.