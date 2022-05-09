Hunter Biden’s Delinquent Taxes Paid Off By ‘South Park’ Lawyer, Report States

Hunter Biden’s laptop taxes were paid off by a “big shot Hollywood lawyer” who anted up more than $2 million to try to make the ordeal go away, according to a report from the New York Post.

As it stands, the president’s son is awaiting the results of an investigation into his finances by a Delaware grand jury

The attorney, Kevin Morris, is also a novelist and per the Post, “earned a fortune” by representing the creators of “South Park” and winning a Tony Award as the co-producer of “The Book of Mormon,” a movie from the “South Park” creators.

Per the Post, Morris “footed Hunter Biden’s overdue taxes totaling over $2 million — more than twice what was previously reported.”

Along with that, Morris has been funding Hunter Biden’s Hollywood lifestyle, rent and general living expenses. Oh, and according to a Post source, “advising the president’s son on how to structure” the sale of his art.

“When The Post attempted to contact Morris at his Malibu residence to ask about his dealings with Hunter Biden, his wife slammed the door in the reporter’s face and refused to answer questions,” per the report.

All of it just adds to the, uh, legend of the president’s infamous offspring.

“Hunter Biden took out a loan to settle his significant 2021 tax bill after he announced he was under investigation for defrauding the Internal Revenue Service,” the Post wrote. “His up-to-date tax bill could make it more difficult for prosecutors to convict Hunter Biden and hinder their ability to win a lengthy sentence if he was convicted, the New York Times reported.”