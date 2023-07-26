Hunter Biden Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ After Several Twists And Turns In Court

Videos by OutKick

Hunter Biden pleaded “not guilty” on Wednesday as federal prosecutors confirmed he is still under federal investigation.

Hunter had planned to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax to avoid jail time on a felony gun charge.

However, the deal first fell apart during his court appearance when Judge Maryellen Noreika pressed federal prosecutors on the investigation and questioned whether there was a possibility for future charges.

But in the second twist of the day, CNN reported the parties reached “a more limited” deal covering “any charges that were tax charges from 2014-2019, any drug use charges because Biden has admitted that he used illegal drugs, and the specific firearm possession charge that is in this deal.”

“Things are back on track, and Biden is in the process of beginning his plea to the tax misdemeanor charges, and then the firearm offense,” added CNN.

But in the third twist, the judge rejected the plea, and then Hunter pleaded not guilty leaving the status of the case unclear.

“As it stands right now, the president’s son Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty and is, in fact, at this point it’s unclear where we stand with this case and trial, it’s possible they don’t come to an agreement long-term, though I think that’s unlikely,” said Tom Winter on MSNBC.

#BREAKING: Hunter Biden pleads NOT GUILTY in a Delaware courtroom on gun and tax charges, REFUSING to accept the plea deal previously laid out by prosecutors.



Specifically, the judge’s line of inquiry revealed that the deal would not protect Biden from a potential future charge under the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

“The judge asked prosecutors if Hunter Biden was currently under active investigation. Prosecutors said he was, but would not answer specifically what the president’s son is under investigation for,” adds Fox News Digital.

“The judge put the court in recess and asked that federal prosecutors and Biden’s legal team discuss the plea deal, telling the court that they did not appear to be in agreement on the terms.

Hunter was also expected to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement regarding a separate felony charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

The plea deal, which heightened credible accusations of a two-tiered justice system, was expected to keep Hunter Biden out of jail.

In other words, Joe could still have to pardon Hunter at some point.

In other words, Joe could still have to pardon Hunter at some point.