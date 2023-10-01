Humble Mormon Mom Moved To Hollywood & Transformed Herself Into An Influencer With 54-Inch Boobs

Videos by OutKick

Good news kids, it’s never too late to live out your dreams. Don’t take my word for it, influencer Allegra Cole is living proof of it.

Almost 10 years ago, the 53-year-old was living her life as a humble Mormon mom. She working as a piano teacher in Orange County, California. That wasn’t enough for her and she decided it was time to chase her dreams.

So she packed up and moved to Hollywood, in her 40s, to pursue that dream. Part of that dream included going under the knife.

Upon arriving in Los Angeles, Allegra started networking. She ended up on the reality TV show Botched, started modeling, and racked up the cosmetic surgeries.

A few days ago she looked back fondly on her “journey of discovery” on Instagram, where she has more than 1.7 million followers. A journey that has taken her to the point where she now has 54-inch boobs.

“Nearly 10 years ago I came to LA looking for a fresh start and to make my mark in the world. My beginnings were humble as I started networking and connecting with other like-minded individuals to make a new way for myself and my family,” Allegra said.

“It has been quite the journey of discovery and as I look back, I’m grateful for the entire experience. I’m exactly where I am meant to be.”

Allegra Cole’s Influencer Blueprint Probably Isn’t For Everyone

There isn’t a better type of story out there than the one where someone has a dream, goes for it, and makes it. It’s as American as apple pie.

They don’t always go as planned. It’s true some, maybe even most, fall short Los Angeles is filled with stories of those who don’t make it.

But Allegra’s story teaches us that there’s still plenty of room for those that are successful. Even if they get a late start on chasing those dreams, and even if those dreams include a lot of plastic surgery and 54-inch boobs.

Whatever you think about it, there’s evidently a market for it. She’s thrown her look behind a paywall and is keeping those dreams afloat off of it.