Three ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Episodes Mysteriously Missing From Disney-Owned Hulu

Videos by OutKick

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is one of the best shows on television. It began in 2005 and continues to pump out new episodes to this day. However, several of the show’s episodes are missing from Hulu, which is owned by Disney.

As a long-time fan of the show, I was already aware that Hulu pulled five of the shows episodes from their catalog. That happened years ago. Hulu pulled them because characters in the show either wore “blackface” or dressed as other racist stereotypes.

Those episodes are Season 4’s “America’s Next Top Paddy’s Billboard Model Contest,” Season 6’s “Dee Reynolds: Shaping America’s Youth,” Season 8’s “The Gang Recycles Their Trash,” Season 9’s, “The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 6,” and Season 14’s “Dee Day.”

On Wednesday, several episodes from the show “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” mysteriously vanished from Disney-owned Hulu. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Of course, the other characters point out to the offending character that the stereotypes are racist and therein lies the comedy. But in this day and age, racial humor is pretty much off-limits.

On Wednesday, though, several more episodes mysteriously vanished from the show’s catalog on the Disney-owned streaming service.

Several ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ episodes mysteriously vanish from Disney-owned Hulu

Three episodes from Season 5 are currently missing: “The Great Recession,” “The Gang Gives Frank an Intervention,” and “The Gang Wrestles for the Troops.”

Plus, an episode from Season 3: “Dennis Looks Like a Registered Sex Offender” disappeared for several hours but later returned. As did two Season 7 episodes: “Frank’s Brother” and “Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games.”

There is no clear reason yet for the disappearance of the three still-missing episodes or the temporary disappearance of the other three episodes.

OutKick reached out to both Disney and FX (the network that produces the show) for an explanation. We are awaiting reply and will report back if/when we hear something.

It’s possible that the episodes are missing due to a technical glitch. It’s worth noting that all of the artwork for the episodes has changed. Perhaps they are just updating the ‘Always Sunny’ catalog.

We don’t want to speculate on the missing episodes until we gather more information, so please check back for updates.