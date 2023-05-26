Hulk Hogan Regrets Leg Drop Finisher

Videos by OutKick

Just like all of us over 30, Hulk Hogan has back pain.

But your back pain is from hunching over a computer or attempting to move your couch without a furniture dolly. Hogan’s back pain is from 35 years of body slamming giant dudes in the squared circle.

Appearing as a guest on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the legendary WWE wrestler revealed his biggest regret from his career. It was the iconic leg drop finisher.

“After everybody says, ‘Would you do anything different in your wrestling career?’ Everybody always says no. I would have done something completely different,” Hogan admitted.

Hulk Hogan drops a leg on Paul “The Giant” Wight. (Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic)

“When you’ve got the largest arms in the world, why are you dropping the leg every night for years and destroying your back? Why wouldn’t you put people in the sleeper with the largest arms in the world? Why wouldn’t you use the sleeper?”

It was that atomic leg drop, Hogan claims, that ultimately destroyed his body.

“Back in the day, the ring, sometimes the concrete was easier to land on than these old-school rings,” he explained. “If you go to the Baltimore Civic Center, they had a boxing ring. If you fell down in the ring, you would be paralyzed.”

Hulk Hogan has been open about his medical procedures.

In 2021, his daughter Brooke said he had undergone a total of 25 surgeries.

“My knees are fake, hips are fake, back is full of metal and part of my face is full of metal,” the 69-year-old Hulk Hogan said.

In 2006, he suffered a slight tear in the meniscus in his right knee. Though he declined to have surgery at the time, he said that’s when he started coming to terms with the fact that his career might be coming to an end.

“I’m sort of freaking out. I’m beginning to learn I’m a lot older,” Hogan said at the time. “And with age, it’s tough to be the same dependable guy I’ve been in the past. I realize that as I get up there in age, I can’t go on forever.”

Hogan hasn’t wrestled since 2013 when he appeared in a match for TNA Wrestling. If it were up to him, he would have gone out on his own terms.

Instead, medical issues made that decision for him.

That damn leg drop.