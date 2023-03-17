Hugh Grant Follows Awkward Oscars Interview By Bashing Drew Barrymore’s Singing

Videos by OutKick

It has been a big week for Hugh Grant, which isn’t something that’s been said in quite some time.

After throwing down a hall-of-fame-level awkward interview on the Oscars red carpet, the Brit is throwing an unprovoked shot at Drew Barrymore.

The reason? He says her singing for the movie Music & Lyrics — in which they co-starred together — was “horrendous.”

Grant is starring in the upcoming movie Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (seriously), and did an interview with Wired to promote the film. How an interview about a movie based on a dice game that nerds play morphed into a discussion about singing from some chick flick in his back catalog is beyond me, but it happened.

He was asked if he really sang in the 2007 rom-com that’s probably playing right now on deep cable somewhere.

“Yes, well I do, but I’m auto-tuned beyond belief,” said Grant. “Actually, that’s not true, I’m auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some. Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous.

“I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.”

Barrymore Fires Back At Grant By Singing Into A Hairbrush

I don’t why singing, as a talent, is held in such high regard, There are like a hundred TV shows devoted to competitive singing. For that reason, critiquing one’s singing is almost a social taboo. Even though if they were bad at painting or playing the flugelhorn you could point that out with little repercussion.

Because this is the age we live in, the ball was back in Drew Barrymore’s court to defend her singing acumen. To do this, she made an Instagram video.

She’s not going to be cutting anytime soon, but it wasn’t terrible. I mean, she could take the lead on a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

She threw on the hashtag “#SingForHughGrant” so everyone knew who she was singing at.

Despite slamming her singing ability, Grant and Barrymore are reportedly buds and have been for years.

Will Grant’s affront to her musical abilities change that?

If it did, then they were never friends, to begin with.

