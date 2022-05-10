Huge Fight Erupts On KLM Flight To Amsterdam, 6 Arrested

OMG, look at those disgusting Americans fighting on a flight from Manchester, England to Amsterdam. So nasty, these Americans. They’re constantly bringing shame to the rest of the world. Yuck!

Just kidding, here we have six British nationals brawling last week on a KLM flight over what one side says were racial taunts. Who knows. What’s clear is that punches started raining down at 30,000 feet as a street thug brawl broke out while people just tried to get some quiet time with their wireless iBuds.

Remember these moments when Americans are brawling in the aisles on a Frontier flight to Miami.

My two teenage daughters were on the KLM flight to Amsterdam this morning and witnessed this 😞 pic.twitter.com/HS0UUzUjId — Emma Wain (@EmMayEvo) May 5, 2022

After all was said and done, a Dutch official announced that “Six British nationals were arrested after a brawl erupted among the passengers. They were arrested for unlawful/disruptive behavior on board the aircraft (Dutch Aviation Act).”

Americans have been lectured that this is a United States issue. From the sound of things, the Brits are some terrible airline passengers.

“These are the British tourists we have to endure in Amsterdam day in, day out,” one person on social media said of the bad behavior.