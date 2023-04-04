Hue Jackson Fakes Phone Call On Private Jet, Breaks Out Mercedes In Swagged-Out Warning To SWAC

Videos by OutKick

As visual content continues to play an increasing role in college football and recruiting, Hue Jackson and Grambling State are doing their best to keep up. The Tigers are soaring to new heights!

Hue Jackson, who previously went a combined 11-44-1 as head coach of the Raiders and Browns, is entering his second full year in north Louisiana. He is hoping to find more success in 2023 than he did in 2022. Grambling won just three games in his first season with the program, but Jackson believes that his team is on the come up.

In fact, Jackson said in January that the Tigers will “set the standard in SWAC football,” especially now that Deion Sanders is in Colorado. The 57-year-old is not going to apologize for how Grambling does it.

After breaking out the Maybach, Jackson went back to the garage and pulled out the luxury vehicles for Grambling’s big recruiting weekend. You know he had to look good!

Earlier this week, Jackson took things up a notch and traded his wheels for a private jet. He and the Tigers’ offense sent a warning to the rest of the SWAC. They’re ready for takeoff.

In the video, which features the Jim Jones track ‘We Fly High,’ Grambling players pose in front of, and on, the private jet. And then it cuts to Jackson, sitting in the jet pretending to take a phone call.

Later in the video, it pans over to Jackson, who is leaning on his Mercedes and offers some sort of message that can’t be heard over the music.

This is nothing new for Jackson, who is trying to establish himself as the guy in a conference that is now void of Coach Prime. Grambling doesn’t have the video budget of other P5 schools, so although the video feels a little bit contrived, it’s a valiant effort to standout in a world that revolves around social media and clout.

The only question now is whether Jackson’s swag will translate to wins. The Tigers open their season at Hampton and then travel to Baton Rouge for an in-state showdown with LSU. Jackson vs. Brian Kelly will be a sight to see!